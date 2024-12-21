AUM of NPS to reach Rs 15 lakh crore by end of this fiscal: PFRDA Chairman

Mumbai, Dec 21 The Pension Fund Regulation and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman Deepak Mohanty said on Saturday that the asset under management (AUM) of the National Pension System (NPS) is likely to surge to Rs 15 lakh crore by the end of current fiscal (FY25).

In his address at the launch of the Association of NPS Intermediaries here, Mohanty said the NPS is expected to grow at a 30 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years.

The AUM of NPS stood at Rs 13.55 lakh crore as on November 30, 2024, as compared to Rs 11.72 lakh crore as on March 31, 2024, as per the PFRDA data. The key contribution to the AUM of the NPA is from the Central government, state government, and corporate sector.

The average returns by pension funds in the equity is 26.56 per cent for one year, 16.19 per cent for three years, and 13.65 per cent since the inception, as per the data.

With assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 13.8 lakh crore, both Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and NPS, having a total subscriber base of 8 crore, have emerged as one of the most efficient, tax-advantageous, and low-cost retirement solutions.

In September, in a significant move to secure the financial future of young children in India, the government launched the NPS Vatsalya pension scheme, which offers flexible contributions and investment options for parents or guardians.

The NPS Vatsalya scheme is designed exclusively for minors, marking a significant advancement in financial planning. The scheme not only will secure the future of its young citizens of the country, but also foster a culture of savings from an early age.

Under the NPS Vatsalya scheme, parents can invest a minimum of Rs 1,000 per month with no upper limit. The scheme will be operated by parents until the child reaches 18. At the age of 18, the account will transition into the child’s name.

