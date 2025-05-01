AUM share of Mumbai, Delhi up despite uncertain markets; share of top cities declines marginally: Report

New Delhi [India], May 1 : The share of Assets Under Management (AUM) from India's top cities and states saw a marginal decline during the quarter ended March 2025, according to a report by Geojit.

The report highlighted a dip in overall AUM across the country, with notable shifts in both equity and debt fund contributions from different regions.

As per the data, the AUM share of India's Top-10 cities stood at 62.19 per cent as of March 2025, slightly down from 62.25 per cent in the previous quarter. A year ago, this figure was 62.14 per cent, while it was 64.18 per cent two years ago and 66.26 per cent three years back.

Despite this overall dip, Mumbai and Delhi saw a growth of 0.11 per cent in their AUM share, reaching 39.65 per cent of the total Pan-India AUM. This share was 39.37 per cent in March 2024, 41.23 per cent in March 2023, and 43.49 per cent in March 2022.

The report said, "Indian MF industry's Top-10 cities' AUM share marginally declined during the quarter ended Mar '25. Mumbai and Delhi's AUM share grew"

The report also noted a decline in the AUM share of the Top-30 cities, which came down to 69.64 per cent from 69.81 per cent in the previous quarter. This is similar to levels recorded a year ago.

However, the AUM share from cities ranked 30 to 100 saw a marginal increase to 7.12 per cent, up from 7.10 per cent in the previous quarter and 7.04 per cent a year ago.

In terms of equity AUM, most states witnessed a decline during the quarter. Among the Top-15 states, Telangana, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu recorded lower equity AUM.

Other states such as Mizoram, Tripura, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli also saw a decline, albeit from a lower base. States like Goa, Puducherry, Jharkhand, and Punjab experienced a sharper fall in equity AUM.

On the debt side, New Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab performed relatively better among the Top-15 states. In the smaller states and union territories, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, and Mizoram recorded higher growth in debt AUM.

Conversely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat saw a sharper decline.

Overall, the report noted that total AUM declined across the states during the quarter. Among the Top-15, New Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu managed to restrict the fall to a lesser extent.

Among the others, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep performed better, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Gujarat, and Puducherry witnessed a larger fall in AUM.

