Aumirah announces Comprehensive Newsletter Series on Key Legal Topics

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 14: Aumirah, a leading law firm in India's IP sector, announces the launch of a series of newsletters aimed at providing valuable insights and updates on their practice areas. The first newsletter, focusing on Global Intellectual Property (IP), will be released on June 15th and will be available on the firm's website.

Founded in August 2014 as a sole proprietorship and officially incorporated on January 1, 2015, Aumirah has rapidly become a distinguished player in the legal field. With a diverse team of over 60 professionals, including engineers, scientists, PhDs, and lawyers, Aumirah serves a global clientele of more than 1600 clients. The firm's dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, coupled with its commitment to excellence and service, has garnered widespread recognition and numerous accolades.

The new series of newsletters underscores Aumirah's ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of legal developments and providing cutting-edge knowledge to its clients. Each newsletter will delve into a specialized area of law, offering in-depth analysis and practical guidance on topics ranging from cybersecurity to fintech, and from IP to competition and investment law.

In a statement, Rahul Bagga, Founder of Aumirah, said, "Aumirah has always been a research-driven IP and corporate law firm, owing to the impressive clientele we serve across different domains of science, technology, and business. We believe we owe it to our clients to always keep ourselves updated and upskilled with various aspects of law, science, and technology. In that pursuit, we are pleased to announce that Aumirah is launching a series of newsletters, each focusing on a special area of law concerning businesses."

Anuj Kumar, Founder of Legal Desire Media & Consulting, added, "As a Business Development Manager and Consultant for Aumirah, I am thrilled to see this initiative take flight. These newsletters will not only keep the clients and global audience informed but will also showcase the depth of expertise and dedication Aumirah brings to the table. This is a significant step in ensuring our clients are always ahead in the ever-evolving legal landscape."

The first edition of the newsletter on Global IP will provide valuable insights into the latest trends, legal developments, and best practices in the field of intellectual property. Subsequent editions will cover other pivotal areas of law, ensuring that clients and stakeholders remain well-informed and prepared to navigate the complex legal landscape.

For more information and to subscribe to the newsletter series, please visit their website.

Founded in 2014 and incorporated in 2015, Aumirah has swiftly emerged as a prominent player in India's IP and legal industry. The firm's dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, combined with its commitment to excellence and service, has spawned numerous associations and companies across India and abroad. With a team of over 60 professionals, Aumirah serves a global clientele of more than 1600 clients.

Contact:

Anuj Kumar

Business Development Consultant

Email: anuj@aumirah.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor