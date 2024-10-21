Aura Virmani- Asia’s representative at Miss Unity World 2024

New Delhi [India], October 21: Aura Virmani, an 18-year-old from Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, is passionate about both pageantry and sports. Currently pursuing a BBA with a focus on Mass Communication, Aura has faced numerous challenges that have shaped her journey. Growing up, she was bullied for her height and skin color, which led to self-doubt. However, these experiences only fueled her determination to succeed.

Her pageant journey has been remarkable. After reaching the Top 14 and winning the Best Personality title at Miss Rajasthan 2024, Aura refused to let setbacks define her.

She worked tirelessly and went on to win Miss Unity Asia 2024 from the national platform of Miss P&I India under the experience guidance of Malik Isani, she is now preparing to represent Asia at Miss Unity World 2024, competing with contestants from over 40 countries.

Beyond pageantry, Aura is a state-level shooter in 10m Air Pistol Shooting. She aims to represent India on both international pageantry stages and in sports, raising awareness about self-worth and inspiring others to overcome challenges like bullying.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Aura enjoys art, poetry, jewelry making, and learning new languages. As the youngest member of RAA India (RJs and Anchors Association India), she is committed to lifelong learning and personal growth. With her achievements and determination, Aura is ready to make India proud on the global stage.

