Auro Impex and Chemicals Limited Rs 27.06 Crore SME IPO gets listed

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): It was an eventful & exciting day for Kolkata's Business Ecosystem as city based Auro Impex and Chemicals Limited SME IPO got listed on 23rd May, 2023 at the NSE Emerge Platform in a prominent hospitality venue in Kolkata over the bell ringing ceremony that ushered the listing of the same in the presence of the Company Promoters, Management of Merchant Bankers to the issue Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited (AGCMPL), Senior NSE officials & Prominent Personalities who were invited to witness the ceremony.

Sanjay Bhalotia Founder & Chairman of AGCMPL stated that the IPO of Rs. 27.06 Crores witnessed wide participation by FII's & HNI's has been oversubscribed 67 (Sixty Seven) times. He believes that this development will act as a major positive catalyst for other business entities in the region.

Madhusudhan Goenka, Managing Director of Auro Impex and Chemicals Limited, expressed deep satisfaction on the overwhelming response to the IPO. He said "that the company's key stakeholders are very buoyant on this development and the funds will be utilized for planned expansion for rapid growth & development of facilities & business."

Ayushi Hansaria, Director of AGCMPL, who managed the issue on behalf of her organization, added that the super success of the IPO will boost East India's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, encouraging a lot of business owners & entities to tap the capital market for growth expansion.

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is an Auro Group Company incorporated in the year 1994 and with a vision to cater to the ever growing requirements of industrial air pollution equipment in industries, embarked upon its expansion in the year 2006 and initiated its manufacturing base with overseas expertise .Its state of the art Production facility and a widespread domestic and international network, focuses on the manufacturing, exporting and supply of Discharge & Collecting Electrodes, and Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) internal parts and spares. The organization is ISO 9001:2015 certified, which enables them to operate with high efficiency and provide superior quality to our customers.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited (AGCMPL), incorporated in the year 1995, is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker in India. AGCMPL is the pioneer in financial services with a concept of a single window, multilateral, and a diversified solution provider. With a strong management and executive team, they take pride in assisting clients to achieve their financial and strategic goals.

