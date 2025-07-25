Aurum Living Emerges as India’s Most Trailblazing Senior-Living Brand

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24: As India prepares for a demographic shift—with the country's 60-plus population projected to exceed 347 million by 2050 (UNFPA India, 2023), the need for world-class senior-care solutions has never been greater. Amidst this backdrop, Aurum Senior & Assisted Living emerges as a beacon of innovation and compassion, setting new standards in elder care in India.

Aurum Living's Visionary Beginnings With “Aurum Haven”

Founded in April 2021 by Dr Umesh Gupta, a renowned cardiologist, Aurum Senior & Assisted Living, is rooted in medical expertise. His mission: to create thoughtfully designed, fully accessible living spaces rooted in clinical excellence and compassionate care, fostering independence, community engagement, and a fulfilling lifestyle for India's seniors.

“We envisioned Aurum as a sanctuary where ageing is celebrated, not endured. Our commitment is to provide India's elderly not just with care, but with community, comfort, and confidence in every moment.”

— Dr. Umesh Gupta, Chairman & Founder, Aurum Senior & Assisted Living

Within weeks of opening, residents were applauding the sunlit courtyard. Mr. R. G. Prasad, one of the first residents, led a spontaneous round of applause after planting his first herb in the community garden, setting the tone for Aurum's ethos: small moments, big celebrations.

Expansion to Two Facilities

What started as a single 40,000 sq. ft. flagship campus – Aurum Haven, at Gurugram, quickly captured hearts across Delhi-NCR region. Residents cherished their experience at Aurum Living and began recommending it to friends and family. Encouraged by the overwhelming number of requests, we unveiled our second facility – Aurum Springs, also located in Gurugram. This new location carries forward the same design philosophy, now enriched with:

Senior Living facility with dedicated Memory-Care tailored for cognitive support.

with dedicated Memory-Care tailored for cognitive support. Post-operative care for rehab and recovery after major surgeries.

for rehab and recovery after major surgeries. Physio-Wellness Pavilion with cutting-edge rehabilitation equipment

This expansion underscored Aurum's commitment to growth and quality—proving that premium senior living in India is both needed and valued.

Leadership That Drives Growth

Under the strategic guidance of Dr. Sameer Gupta (Managing Director – Aurum Senior & Assisted Living, Director – Metro Group of Hospital and US-trained Interventional Cardiologist) and Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta (Joint Director – Aurum Senior & Assisted Living, Director – Metro Group of Hospital, Managing Director, Metro College of Health Sciences and Research, US-trained Senior Neurologist), Aurum's programs blended innovative clinical care with culturally rooted activities.

Upon returning to India after their medical training abroad, they immediately recognised the vast, unmet need for trustworthy, clinically driven senior‑care options—a realisation that would soon shape Aurum Senior & Assisted Living.

“India is not only ageing, it is evolving. Our seniors don't want to be dependent; they want to live fully, safely, and with dignity. Aurum is built for that future.”

— Dr. Sameer Gupta, Managing Director, Aurum Senior & Assisted Living

“We didn't want to replicate the Western model. We wanted to build what India needed, a care ecosystem rooted in culture, compassion, and clinical excellence.”

— Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta, Joint Director, Aurum Senior & Assisted Living

First Milestones & Resident Triumphs

Aurum Living is a one-of-a-kind senior living community, founded and managed by a family of doctors, including a Senior Cardiologist with over 45 years of experience, a US-trained Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Senior Neurologist .

with over 45 years of experience, a US-trained and . Over 90% of occupancy achieved within just a few months, driven by heartfelt word-of-mouth recommendations .

achieved within just a few months, driven by heartfelt . A proud moment for the Aurum family as our senior residents successfully completed the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024—Senior Citizens' Run.

A richly diverse senior living community, with residents from across India—south to north—as well as returning NRIs. From professors and doctors to retired army officers, Aurum is a vibrant cultural and intellectual haven for healthy aging, where senior residents thrive with purpose and dignity.

“Moving from Jaipur, I feared losing my independence. At Aurum I've gained it back—plus a new walking group at morning every day!”

— Ms. Manisha Chauhan, Resident, Aurum Senior Assisted Living

“As an NRI returning from United States, I worried about fitting in. The multilingual staff and daily fun and games activities made me feel at home within a week.”

— Ms. Indra, Resident, Aurum Senior Assisted Living

Aurum Springs (June 2024)

In mid-2024, Aurum Springs welcomed its residents. Within a week, this campus received immense popularity that people who visited it said Aurum is not just senior living facility, instead it has become synonymous with joyful ageing.

Aurum Springs is well-equipped for dedicated, personalized care—offering advanced post-operative recovery, dementia programs, geriatric-palliative support, full-day senior day-care, and on-site physiotherapy.

“After my bypass surgery at a private hospital, recovery felt daunting—until I arrived at Aurum. Their advanced post-operative care sped up my healing, the nurse was wonderfully attentive, the meals were helpful in healing, and every member of the staff made me feel genuinely valued.”

— Mr. Arvind, Resident for Post-op Recovery, Aurum Living (Aurum Springs)

All locations of Aurum Living had:

Served more than 100+ families across both Gurugram locations

across both Gurugram locations Earned a 95% resident-satisfaction score in annual surveys

in annual surveys Hosted 100+ community events, from Diwali celebration, arts and fun activities to family gatherings.

Residents praised Aurum's vibrant culture, they applaud at every birthday celebration, cultural fest, and wellness showcase.

Living Options at Aurum

Independent Living – maintenance-free apartments, vibrant social calendar

– maintenance-free apartments, vibrant social calendar Assisted Living – daily-living support with nurse call-system

– daily-living support with nurse call-system Trial Stay – trial stay option at Aurum for 7–30 days

– trial stay option at Aurum for 7–30 days Short-Term Stay – recuperate after illness or travel

– recuperate after illness or travel Travel Stay – comfortable base for seniors visiting Delhi-NCR

Specialized Care at Aurum Living

Dementia & Memory Care – evidence-based cognitive programs

– evidence-based cognitive programs Post-Operative Recovery – cardiac, neuro, ortho, cancer rehabilitation suites

– cardiac, neuro, ortho, cancer rehabilitation suites Geriatric & Palliative Care – comfort-focused interdisciplinary team

– comfort-focused interdisciplinary team Day Care Services – 8-to-10-hour daytime engagement & monitoring

– 8-to-10-hour daytime engagement & monitoring Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation – in-house physiotherapy and treadmill session

Our residents enjoy balanced, chef-prepared menus customized by dietitians to meet cardiac, diabetic and renal-friendly needs.

Rapid Growth & Future Plans (2025 and Beyond)

With two thriving campuses proving the model, Aurum Living is now poised to expand into multiple Indian cities in the coming year. Rising demand from families across India underscores the brand's rapid growth, making Aurum the go-to name in senior living.

Clinical Rigor + Cultural Compassion + Community Celebration

“Building on the momentum we've created in Gurugram, our goal is to launch two new communities by the end-2025 and at least ten across India by 2027. Each campus will replicate Aurum's unique blend of clinical rigor, cultural compassion, and community celebration.”

— Mr. D. P. Biswas, General Manager – Business Operations, Aurum Living

Every new location will uphold Aurum's core promise: empowering India's elders to thrive, surrounded by care that honors their past, amplifies their present, and seeds a future rich with possibilities.

Experience Aurum Senior & Assisted Living by visiting us in Gurugram, or learn more at https://www.aurumliving.com/

Address: H1/10, South City – 2, Gurugram

Email: contactus@aurumliving.com

Phone: 72900 21706, 72900 21707

