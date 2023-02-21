Australia launches Maitri Cultural Partnerships to help its creative sector work with India's cultural industries

The Australian government on Tuesday launched the inaugural Maitri Cultural Partnerships, which will encompass a series of partnerships and grants to help the island country's creative sector collaborate with India's thriving cultural industries.

The Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, on Tuesday tweeted, "Australian Govt is launching inaugural Maitri Cultural Partnerships. Maitri - friendship - will underpin series of partnerships & grants to help our creative sector collaborate with India's thriving cultural industries."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar retweeted the post of Penny Wong and wrote, "Welcome the launch of Maitri Cultural Partnerships. Another initiative that will deepen understanding and promote cooperation."

According to a statement posted by Australia's minister for Foreign Affairs, the Maitri Cultural Partnerships inaugural grant round was now open. According to the statement, the Matiri Cultural Partnerships support greater exchange and collaboration between Australian and Indian creative industries.

It also said the grant round is divided into three programmes. The first one -- Maitri Cultural Partnerships Major Collaboration Grant -- will support major Australian cultural organisation collaboration to engage Indian partners with a funding up to USD250,000.

The second -- Maitri Cultural Partnerships Visual and Performing Arts Grants -- will supports First Nations' participation (funding up to USD 250,000).

The third one -- Maitri Cultural Partnerships Collaboration Grants -- will back small to medium-sized Australian cultural organisations and community groups collaboration with a funding of up to USD 70,000.

It said the department uses SmartyGrants online grant application platform and added that applicants will have to log on to dfat.smartygrants.com.au before commencing with the applications.

It also said applications will close at 11 pm (Canberra time) on April 3, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

