Australian Showman Yogesh Sharma Marks 20 Years, Showcased Arijit Singh Live in Malaysia

New Delhi [India], December 27: Celebrating a major milestone, Yogesh Sharmawidely recognized as Australia's foremost promoter in show businesscommemorated 20 illustrious years of Cinestar Events on 16th November 2024 with a spectacular Arijit Singh concert at Malaysia's iconic Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. The show was organized in collaboration with Rohit Rampal of Hitman Solutions.

Originally from Delhi, Yogesh Sharma explored new horizons in Mumbai before relocating to Sydney in 2004. Over two decades, he has built an impressive career in the entertainment industry, bringing world-class experiences to audiences across continents. Over this period, he has organized more than 120 Bollywood-centric events, entertaining over 200,000 audience membersa testament to his unwavering dedication and hard work. The Arijit Singh concert on 16th November underscored Yogesh Sharma's commitment to curating unforgettable events, serving as a highlight of his 20-year milestone in 2024.

"Bringing Arijit Singh to Malaysia for this concert was not just a personal highlight but also a celebration of the incredible support I've received from fans, partners, and collaborators," says Yogesh Sharma. "I look forward to continuing this journey and presenting more extraordinary experiences for everyone."

Under the Cinestar Events banner, Yogesh Sharma has produced remarkable live shows featuring a stellar roster of top-tier talent, including Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva (DabanggThe Show), Asha Bhosle, the late Jagjit Singh, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma, and many others. Each productionwhether a soulful ghazal evening, a laughter-filled comedy act, or a grand musical extravaganzareflects Yogesh Sharma's meticulous planning and commitment to excellence.

Widely hailed as "The Greatest Showman of Australia," Yogesh Sharma continues to strengthen cultural bridges through extraordinary live events. As Cinestar Events steps into its third decade, audiences can anticipate more groundbreaking productions and memorable experiences that push the boundaries of global entertainment.

About Yogesh Sharma & Cinestar Events

Yogesh Sharma is an Australia-based showman and the visionary behind Cinestar Events, a leading name in the global entertainment arena. For 20 years, he has brought some of the biggest South Asian stars and performances to diverse audiences, championing cultural exchange and raising the bar for live event production.

