Author And Entrepreneur Kapil Pathare's Book "Maiden Innings" Is a Celebration of Women's Cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Women's cricket has gained much traction over the last few years. The laurels and feats achieved by the Indian Women's team are highly commendable. In the early 1970s, women's cricket in India embarked on a remarkable journey, with young girls from all over the nation coming together, fueled by a spirit of adventure and determination. In spite of the many obstacles that were placed before them, these pioneers have set many historical records, including the first overseas tour, the first World Cup, and the first controversies. Yet their victories often went unnoticed.

'Maiden Innings' by Kapil Pathare brings to light the untold stories of empowering Indian women in Cricket. Published by Notion Press, the book showcases the strong character of the team as role models for women worldwide and aims to change the habit of overseeing women's achievement in the sport of cricket. It pays tribute to these unsung heroes of Indian women's cricket, highlighting their endurance, passion, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Although Indian women cricketers have been shooting to fame only in the last decade or so, they have been giving a creditworthy performance on the international circuit far before that. Though this book focuses on the newest generation of women cricket stars, the author also traces the journey of the six golden girls that Indian women's cricket, namely Diana Fram Edulji, Shantha Rangaswamy, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Purnima Rau, Anju Jain, and Anjum Chopra. All these women were primarily instrumental in revolutionizing the cricket scene in India for women in the past, some of whom battled against all odds of our male-dominated society.

The greater half of the book is dedicated to "India's Final Fabulous Fifteen" which gives an inspiring account of How Indian Women Scripted Cricketing History. It gives an insight into the stories of extraordinary young women who, through their remarkable feats and invincible spirit, have been serving as role models for young girls across the country. These celebrated names are Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, and Poonam Yadav. Veda Krishnamurthy. Ekta Bisht. Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, and Nuzhat Parween.

"The book "Maiden Innings "on women's cricket is the inspiring stories of the players who have represented our country. It is a subject that is close to my heart, and I am proud to share the stories of these remarkable women who have overcome tremendous obstacles to pursue their dreams and represent our nation. Through their stories, I hope to inspire the next generation of female cricketers and encourage young girls across the country to pursue their passion for sports. I believe that women's cricket has tremendous potential to grow and thrive in our country, and I am committed to doing my part to support that growth. It is an honour to share my passion for cricket and inspire others through my words. I hope my upcoming book will inspire young girls across the country to pursue their dreams and represent our nation with pride and determination," said Kapil Pathare.

The book is available on all online platforms.

In the current period, earmarked as a Director of VIP Clothing Ltd, Shogun Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Partner of Blackjack Hospitality & Pako Hindustan and Jet Klean laundry, Kapil Pathare is an Entrepreneur that evaluates table-turning decisions and an author who pens revolutionary words in his books. Possessing 20 years of experience in the business, he is recognized as a Business Doctorate for his mystical leadership and management.

His philosophical side and magnanimous keenness for cricket have unveiled an adroit author in him. He penned his debut book, "Cricket to Corporate", which was inaugurated by the former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More where he stroked the cricketing field strategy to the field of the Board room. His second book, "A Tall Order", was uncovered by the Sri Lankan Legend Sanath Jayasuriya in Mumbai, which traces the cricketing careers of 10 Indian cricketers in the last 25 years. It is a deck of the golden era in Indian cricket, and with an aw-spring 'Hat-Trick', he has delivered his third book that emphasizes the sumptuous evolution of women's cricket in India.

