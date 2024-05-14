Author Divya Ramaswamy Launches Thought-Provoking Novel 'Love at First Byte' Diving Deep into the Realities of Corporate Life

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Divya Ramaswamy's latest book, "Love at First Byte," offers a refreshing perspective on the transition from academia to the corporate world. The plot is about a young woman's entry to the corporate world and deals with not often-spoken-about aspects of youngsters' forays into new working environments. Available now on Amazon worldwide, "Love at First Byte" promises to entertain readers while sparking critical conversations about attitudes and behaviours in the modern workplace.

The transition from studying to working can often be jarring and feel very serious. The last few months in university can be gruelling and overwhelming for many youngsters. There's so much out there, so much to explore and accomplish, so much information yet not enough on what a career often entails, what stepping into the workforce for the first time means. This novel attempts to address some of these aspects of a first job - the emotions, the learning curves, the exposure to a multitude of people from different backgrounds, the jargon, role expectations, relationships established along the way, among other things. This is often a time where people in their early 20s are thrown into a variety of new situations and their work and friendships there become a bit of an anchor. It also casts a light on how subtle and not so subtle agist and sexist experiences shape people's decisions and their view of the world.

The author uses her corporate experience to seamlessly weave together this tale of fun, friendship, and love against the backdrop of a young workforce in a young industry. Having been part of the nascent digital advertising world, Divya Ramaswamy has seen the growth spurt of both people and technology in this field. She's taken inspiration from her own career path, from an inexperienced entry level graduate to a senior marketing executive. Having worked across multiple countries and with people of different educational and industry backgrounds, she's woven an entertaining tale that doesn't minimise or discount challenges that youngsters, particularly women face in the corporate space.

The cities themselves play a key role in shaping the story and core characters' development. Along with opportunities within companies, today's employee also has multiple options in terms of locations from which they can work, remote or otherwise. Attitudes and goals are increasingly being shaped by aspirations to move to and work in different countries. This adds an interesting dimension to the interplay between the various characters in this novel, published by Vishwakarma Publications.

Love At First Byte, represented by The Book Bakers literary agency, presents a fascinating opportunity to dissect human behaviour as the author hasn't come across too many stories in this space. She hopes to entertain her readers while encouraging critical thinking around attitudes and communication in the workplace. She is excited about continuing to take readers through Annika's personal and professional growth. Following her ups and downs, while striving for "exciting stability," an oxymoron in itself but more so in today's fast paced world, is likely to pose an interesting challenge to Divya, as writer, and Annika, as her protagonist. The novel is currently available on Amazon worldwide.

Divya Ramaswamy is the author of 4 books, including a compilation of poetry. She is a marketing executive by profession. She has degrees in journalism, psychology, and business administration, which allows her to explore the written word with different lenses and perspectives. Her myriad experiences in the corporate world, some sublime, some confounding have served as inspiration for her latest novel.

