Author Priya Tikhe: A Poet’s Journey from Self-Love to Universal Connection

New Delhi [India], January 28: In an exclusive interview, poet and HR professional Priya Tikhe shares her unique perspective on the power of poetry as a medium for self-expression and universal connection. For Priya, poetry is not just a form of writing, but a way to release internal pain and celebrate self-love, which she then transmits to others through her words. “The process of self-awareness and seeking the unknown helped me connect with myself,” she says. “The closer I got to my soul, the closer I felt to the supreme vibration of wisdom, love, and giving.”

Priya's poetry is inspired by the love she has received from others, especially during a time when she lived separately from her family for three years. During this period of loneliness, she found solace in writing poems that reflect her deep feelings of love for self, others, and the divine. The themes of her poetry center around love in all its forms—be it motherly, romantic, spiritual, or platonic.

When it comes to the tone and structure of her work, Priya keeps her language simple, aiming to reach a wide audience. “My structure started with four lines of short poetry and evolved into 6-10 lines of grouping and rhyming thoughts,” she shares. “The simplicity of language helps my poems resonate with a broader audience.”

Priya's poems encourage readers to connect on a personal level, allowing them to interpret the emotions conveyed in different ways. “My poetry reflects universal experiences that anyone can relate to—whether it’s the role of a mother, lover, or friend,” she says.

Her writing is sensuous yet profound, capturing the ups and downs of life and love. By blending Hindi and Urdu, Priya experiments with language to create a unique sound that adds depth and emotion to her poetry.

Her work is often a reflection of personal experiences, as well as the moments and observations shared with her family and friends. However, Priya emphasizes that her poetry is less about commenting on the outside world and more about an inward journey. “It's about looking within and exploring the internal world,” she explains. “It's a reflection of how external experiences shape our inner self.”

As for her creative process, Priya reveals that her inspiration comes spontaneously. “Whenever a thought or emotion flows, words form in my mind, and I rush to write them down,” she says. “It takes about an hour to shape every feeling into words that convey exactly what I'm sensing in the moment.”



