Author Santana Babu’s Acclaimed Work “The Sacred Cow” Garners Recognition at Abu Dhabi Book Fair – 2024

New Delhi (India) July 16 : Abu Dhabi, UAE – The prestigious Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024, recently featured Santana Babu’s celebrated book, “The Sacred Cow,” as part of the National Book Trust’s (NBT) “A Collective Exhibit of Books from India.” This government recognition highlights Santana Babu’s significant contributions to literature and cultural heritage, underscoring the global impact of his work.

“The Sacred Cow,” a comprehensive exploration of the cultural and spiritual significance of cows in Indian society, is the result of fifteen years of meticulous research and dedication. Published in eleven languages and available across 66 countries, the book delves into various aspects of cow worship and its profound influence on Indian life. The NBT’s selection of this book for the Abu Dhabi Book Fair is a testament to its importance and relevance in contemporary discourse.

The NBT, under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, plays a crucial role in promoting Indian literature on international platforms. Its inclusion of “The Sacred Cow” in the collective exhibit showcases the book’s exceptional quality and Santana Babu’s dedication to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural legacy. The book’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Book Fair provides an opportunity for a wider audience to engage with its insightful content, further enhancing its reach and impact.

Santana Babu, an acclaimed author, has received numerous accolades for “The Sacred Cow.” These include the Sahithya Ratna Award from the Global Scholars Foundation for outstanding contributions to history and heritage, the Best Male Author Award in the Asia Pacific region from Exceller Book House, and recognition as India's Most Inspirational Author by the Super Power Author Foundation. The book’s participation in various international book fairs, including the Delhi International Book Fair and the Colombo International Book Fair in Sri Lanka, further cements its status as a significant work in the literary world.

In addition to his literary achievements, Santana Babu’s multifaceted career includes substantial contributions to mimicry. With over 2,500 stage shows and 250 television appearances, he has entertained audiences globally and earned the Helen Keller Lifetime Achievement Award from the Lions Club International for his efforts through mimicry.

Professionally, he holds a B.Com from Loyola College, Chennai, an MCA from Bharathidasan University, and an ICWA from SIRC Chennai. In addition to his academic qualification, Santana Babu is also a Visharadha in Astrology from Indian Council of Astrological Science endorsing that he is a multifaceted personality.

Santana Babu’s work is a beacon of cultural preservation and education. His recognition by the NBT and the inclusion of “The Sacred Cow” in the Abu Dhabi Book Fair highlight his enduring impact on society and his unwavering commitment to promoting India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. This honor not only acknowledges his past achievements but also inspires future generations to explore and appreciate the rich Indian traditions.

Amazon link of the book : https://shorturl.at/tFbho

