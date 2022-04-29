Author Sasank Grandhi releases his ebook 'One Home' on ways to reduce the carbon footprint

Renowned Author, Sasank Grandhi releases his ebook 'One home' on Amazon which is a non-commercial book. This book primarily focuses on the pollution and rise in carbon footprint caused due to the changing lifestyle of the adult.

Also, it offers several lifestyle adjustments that will further help reduce the Earth's Carbon Footprint. As preserving paper is a priority of the author, he envisions releasing his future books also in the e-book version.

'One Home' is dedicated to all the environmentalists fighting to save nature. The book gives a detailed insight into 40+ efficient techniques to ensure the planet's sustainability. To make people aware of the pollution caused by some unnoticed actions in their daily life, the book offers several tricks and hacks that need to be followed to reduce the climate pollution and carbon footprint. Carbon footprint is referred to as a measure of the weight of carbon dioxide released during the entire life cycle of a product. 'One Home' by Sasank Grandhi teaches the individuals and provides them with proper knowledge of saving the environment.

The key question addressed by the book '' is How? Rather than Why? This book teaches readers the fundamentals of some technical terms and how to reduce their carbon footprints. From providing a comprehensive understanding of how to reduce carbon footprint by changing the usage of technology, changing the way passengers travel, changing the daily lifestyle, to changing the shopping habits, the book covers it all.

Talking about his book, the author Sasank Grandhi says, "The main motive behind introducing the concept of carbon footprint is to measure how much pollution, the greenhouse effect is being caused and measuring the sustainable techniques that help make the environment green and clean. This book contains over 40 basic ways to ensure the planet's sustainability. The habits are fairly easy modifications that can be quickly incorporated into a person's life to reduce the carbon footprint."

Sasank Grandhi is a supply chain management master's student. While obtaining his master's degree, he wrote a book to educate people about the need for environmental preservation. He is primarily concerned with the issue of 'How' rather than 'Why', and is making every effort to reduce the carbon footprint to make the environment better with each passing day.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor