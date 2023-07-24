Author Vijayalatha’s literary work inspires people to reinvent  

New Delhi (India), July 24: Meditation teacher and avid explorer Vijayalatha has added two thought-provoking books to her repertoire, captivating readers with her unique insights and enchanting storytelling. “The Involution: The Beginning” and “The gEucalyptus Tree” delve into profound subjects such as extra-sensory perceptions, astral travel, cognition, telekinesis, time, and cosmic consciousness, all while incorporating the beauty of nature and its influence on human existence.

Known for her insatiable curiosity, the author holds a deep connection with the natural world, combining her spiritual teachings with her passion for adventure and travel. She firmly believes that children hold the key to a brighter future and emphasizes the importance of nurturing their minds and souls to create a harmonious world.

In “The Involution: The Beginning,” readers are taken on a captivating journey into the mysteries of life itself. The eloquent prose of the book explores the eternal enigma of existence, questioning the nature of reality and shedding light on the profound wonders that surround us. A deep conversation with someone during a trek laid the ground for the inception of this extraordinary work. When the author was suggested to turn her wisdom into a book, she obliged, leading to this masterpiece; while talking about the basic conduct of life, right from eating healthy to maintaining physical and mental fitness, the book guides the reader towards a healthier lifestyle.

On the other hand, “The gEucalyptus Tree” introduces readers to the whirling mind of nine-year-old Neil, a child ensnared by the allure of digital screens and virtual worlds. Unbeknownst to Neil, his immersion in technology leads him down a path of depression and disconnection. Recognizing the need for change, Neil’s parents decide to uproot their lives, seeking solace in a new environment. Little did they know that this change of scenery would transform not only Neil’s life but also their understanding of the universe.

The author works extensively with children as a counselor and mentor. She guides them towards finding their own potential and facing personal challenges like fear, self-doubt, dealing with bullies and many more. She teaches them moral conduct and respecting oneself along with others. While answering numerous questions that came from the parents of these children, she came up with the idea of the gEucalyptus tree, a book that she named after a Eucalyptus Bonsai sapling she nurtured into a plant. She is a small-time farmer who spends her time consciously nourishing her flora while fostering a sustainable environment for herself.

Vijayalatha’s ability to intertwine spiritual concepts with gripping narratives sets her books apart. Her profound insights encourage readers to reflect on their own existence, prompting a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them. By bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern dilemmas, her work has garnered praise from both spiritual enthusiasts and literary critics alike.

To get your hands on the author’s pathbreaking work, click on the following links:

The Involution: The Beginning: https://amzn.eu/d/bI2BbaR

The gEucalyptus Tree: https://amzn.eu/d/ahwxUqu

