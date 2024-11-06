AVA Global Logistics Secures Landmark Contract for Major Steel Coil Shipment to Europe and the Mediterranean

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: AVA Global Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the logistics and supply chain solutions space, has bagged a pivotal order involving the shipment of 750 containers of steel coils under a new contract with Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd valued at Rs 10 crore. The goods are scheduled for dispatch in the upcoming quarter, concluding in December 2024 and adds heft to AVA Global's expanding footprint in international trade, specifically the strategic European and Mediterranean markets.

The upcoming shipment backs AVA Global's expertise in handling high-volume shipments, crediting the its role as a key enabler for Indian manufacturers looking toward expanding their global reach. Backed by its vast experience and commitment to service excellence, AVA Global prides to working in seamless coordination, ensuring timely delivery, and meeting highest industry standards while offering end-to-end logistics solutions.

Commenting on the new contract Darshan Ghodawat, Managing Director of AVA Global Logistics said, "We are thrilled to be entrusted with this major shipment order, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting India's manufacturing sector on an international scale. The requirements of the logistics business can be diverse and this contract with Manaksia reinforces our leadership as a logistics provider, By offering clients the assurance of efficiency, quality, and timely delivery we have managed to meet our goals of empowering clients to access and succeed in global markets with confidence."

By using its two decades of experience of becoming a global network, AVA Global has built a reputation of being a reliable and resourceful logistics partner. The company's team of dedicated logistics experts, using advanced technology, have ensured exceptional service standards. AVA Global's robust portfolio of logistics services, includes air and ocean freight, warehousing, customs clearance, chartering, and ground transportation. The recent steel coil shipment order from Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is only set to further bolster AVA Global's reputation as it binds stronger trade ties between India and international markets, particularly within the metals industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor