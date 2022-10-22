Avalanche and Big Eyes are well-positioned coins to produce a handsome reward

The goal of every crypto investor is to pick the right coin that will produce handsome rewards. However, the crypto market is incredibly volatile, and choosing the right coins might be tricky. The recent crypto collapse makes the situation even trickier. However, with crypto, every investor knows that it is primarily a game of patience. Picking the right coin is the hardest part of being an investor.

There are so many cryptocurrency assets in the market today. The prospect of filling up one's portfolio can be pretty daunting. However, conducting proper research can help investors narrow their options to a select few that match their tastes. Whatever the preference, when it comes to making profits, two coins set to produce a handsome reward in the coming days are Avalanche (AVAX) and .

AVALANCHE (AVAX)Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the most well-known crypto assets in the market today. The coin has carefully placed itself as one of the biggest rivals to the top cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH). Avalanche (AVAX) has provided a safe haven for developers who are looking to build decentralized applications (DApps) and execute smart contracts.

By invoking a great rivalry between itself and Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) has gained significant exposure and built a strong community. The Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem makes use of its native currency to settle transaction fees, maintain platform integrity, and reward users.

The Avalanche (AVAX) platform is made up of individual blockchains that aid in the various activities that go on the platform. This improves efficiency and makes the Avalanche (AVAX) platform more desirable for crypto users. The platform also boasts several other unique features, like optimum transaction speed, high throughput, and scalability. Those who choose to saddle their boat with Avalanche (AVAX) can be assured of optimum security and data privacy. Although Avalanche (AVAX) has also felt the harsh hands of the bear market, it can bounce back speedily. Many investors are banking on that and investing heavily in the coin.

BIG EYES (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is the latest crypto project in the market. The coin is uniquely positioned to rake in huge profits in the coming days. The coin might be new, but many crypto users and investors widely accept it. The increased acceptance and optimism surrounding the coin hold a promise of a massive price increase. Although many crypto investors and experts hold great expectations for the coin, it is well-positioned to surpass all expectations.

Big Eyes (BIG) is attempting to bring new opportunities to its community through the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The unique crypto asset intends to include the DeFi system into its platform without comprising its meme nature. Big Eyes (BIG) plans to achieve this by providing an enabling platform with needed content and resources where users can learn, control, and earn from the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) network.

As a community project, Big Eyes (BIG) attempts to ensure that its users will enjoy its biggest benefits. This does not just include the DeFi system,; Big Eyes (BIG) is trying to include NFTs in its ecosystem. The Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem comes with solid utility and benefits that will ensure it remains a strong coin in the crypto market for days to come.

