AVG Logistics Delivers INR 125 Cr Revenue in Q1 FY26

New Delhi [India], August 18: AVG Logistics Limited, (BSE – 543910, NSE – AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY26.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Revenue from Operations: ₹125.02 Cr, YoY growth of 1.7%

EBITDA: ₹24.28 Cr, YoY growth of 2.8%

EBITDA Margin: 19.42%, YoY expansion of 20 bps

Profit Before Tax: ₹7.00 Cr, YoY growth of 5.7%

Profit Before Tax Margin: 5.60%, expansion of 21 bps

Commenting on financial performance, Mr. Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, “Q1 FY26 has marked a promising start to the fiscal year with the strategic wins that reflect our long-term commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Our successful commercial deployment of India's first 55-ton electric trucks at Tata Steel reflects our commitment to pioneering sustainable logistics. Our six-year rail lease agreement with Indian Railways enhances multimodal connectivity, opening new corridors to the Northeast and adding long-term revenue visibility. The ₹112 Cr funding secured from PSU banks reinforces market confidence and supports our planned expansion across FTL, cold chain, and green fleets.

We look forward to executing these initiatives with precision while exploring new opportunities that further enhance shareholder and customer value.”

Key Highlights of Q1 FY26

Debt Facilities Secured for FY26 Capex Expansion Received debt funding approvals of up to ₹112 Cr from two prominent PSU banks to support capex in FY26 for asset procurement across Full Truck Load (FTL), cold chain, and green fleets (EV & LNG), with an estimated annualized revenue potential of ₹100 Cr beginning FY27. Long-Term Rail Lease Contract with Indian Railways Secured a 6-year lease contract for operating a Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) from Indian Railways (Northeast Frontier) connecting Agartala/Guwahati with Delhi/Ludhiana. The contract covers 313 trips, expected to generate ~₹198 Cr and boost multimodal access to Northeast India. Inauguration of Electric Vehicles at Tata Steel The Company became the first in India to commercially deploy 55-ton electric trucks from Tata Motors at Tata Steel's premises for intra-plant and short-haul deliveries, advancing our green logistics strategy and supporting Tata Steel's carbon reduction goals.

