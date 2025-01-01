Aviation ministry conducts consultations with all stakeholder to ensure preparedness for fog

New Delhi [India], January 1 : To ensure preparedness for the fog season, Ministry of Civil Aviation conducted a series of consultations over the past two months with all stakeholders including airlines, security agencies and airport operators.

In line with the Minister for Civil Aviation's emphasis on promoting "Ease of Flying", these initiatives are intended to streamline the travel experience, reduce delays, and offer a smoother, more efficient journey for passengers, including during peak travel times affected by weather disruptions such as fog.

Under the initiatives, IMD committed to ensure all MeT equipment function without disruption. In coordination with Airports Authority of India (AAI), IMD is working proactively to expedite the implementation of the Advanced Weather Observation System (AWOS) at Delhi Airport and other fog-affected airports, ensuring accurate and timely weather information for pilots and air traffic controllers to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) circular for facilitating the smooth re-entry of passengers in case of flight cancellations was operationalized and drills were organized by CISF with stakeholders. Intention is that passengers should not be held up inside delayed aircraft for more than 90 minutes. This would significantly reduce passenger inconvenience and ensure a smoother re-boarding process once flights resume.

DGCA, in close coordination with airlines, has ensured the deployment of adequate number of CAT II/CAT III-compliant crew and aircraft to carry out Low Visibility Operations efficiently during the fog period at affected airports. Three runways at the Delhi airport have activated CAT III ILS systems, Including the important Runway 10/28.

Delhi Airport has installed LED screens at prominent locations to provide real- time updates on visibility conditions. Delhi Airport has also scaled up the number of "Follow-Me" vehicles, which will guide and assist the pilots on the apron/taxiway during low visibility conditions ensuring better coordination on ground.

All Airlines committed to ensure full staffing at check-in counters during peak hours to reduce passenger inconvenience. Stakeholders were reminded to ensure compliance to DGCA guidelines during delays or cancellations, while ensuring passengers are promptly informed on top priority.

Through these regular consultations and the implementation of these key initiatives, the Ministry is ensuring that all stakeholders are aligned better and well-coordinated to tackle the challenges of the fog season. "Our primary focus remains on safeguarding passenger convenience, safety, and a seamless flying experience," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

