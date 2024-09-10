Aviation sector requires proactive defense through AI, machine learning, and real-time threat detection, says DG BCAS

New Delhi [India], September 10 : The Indian aviation sector has to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time threat detection systems, said Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Zulfiquar Hasan, on Tuesday.

DG BCAS Hasan was addressing senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and members of private airlines on "Cybersecurity in Civil Aviation: A Futuristic Approach" in New Delhi.

He said that the civil aviation sector serves as a lifeline for global connectivity, economic prosperity, and international cooperation. "We also face an escalating number of cyber threats that can undermine the very foundation of this global network. Our aircraft, airports, and air traffic control systems are now deeply intertwined with complex networks, making them increasingly susceptible to cyber attacks, which are real, evolving, and potentially catastrophic. Attacks targeting critical aviation infrastructure have occurred globally, resulting in serious operational financial and reputational damage, hence, cybersecurity is no longer an option, it is a necessity to ensure that India's aviation sector remains resonant and secure," he said.

He further said that the BCAS has played a pioneering role in promoting and strengthening cybersecurity in civil aviation. BCAS has been issuing a series of orders, which date from the very foundation of cybersecurity compliances in civil aviation across India. These orders ensure that all stakeholders adhere to stringent cybersecurity protocols.

"We are also excited to announce the upcoming BCAS online cybersecurity and civil aviation course to be conducted in collaboration with Dr. Pawan Duggal on the 11th of September. This course is expected to be attended by over 8000 aviation professionals from India and abroad, making it the world's single largest collective effort to obscal aviation ecosystem workforce and prepare them to tackle the cyber threats that loom over the aviation sector," he said.

They have to build a robust and resilient aviation ecosystem, and focus must be multidimensional. In today's interconnected world, cyber threats trans-border, and so must be the response. They have to work together to build a cyber resilient aviation ecosystem, he added.

Capable of defending against current and future cyber threats, BCAS is working closely with the International Civil Aviation Organization on cybersecurity issues at the international level. Cybersecurity innovation is not just about preventing attacks. It's about ensuring the safety and security of millions of passengers, he added.

