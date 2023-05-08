Avighna Group to invest Rs 1,000 cr to develop residential real estate in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Real estate developer Avighna Group has announced the expansion of its residential portfolio with plans to develop two ultra-luxury residential towers in Mumbai's Worli.

The two towers - a 17-storey and a 35-storey - will collectively have a saleable area of 2,00,000 square feet, the group said in a statement.

The two projects will entail an investment outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

"The architectural and design elements for both projects have been finalized and the materials for the two premium projects will be sourced from specialists around the world," said Nishant Agarwal, Managing Director, Avighna Group.

"The transformation of Worli into a vibrant business and residential district is a fine example of sustainable urban renewal, and our two upcoming projects will redefine the benchmarks of quality development in the area," Agarwal said.

The 17-storey tower consists exclusively of luxury residences and while the 35-storey tower will have residential and retail units. Both projects will have luxury homes in configurations of 3, 4, and 5 bedrooms.

