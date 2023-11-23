Avinash College of Commerce Celebrates Class Representatives (CR'S) Investiture Ceremony

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 23: On the auspicious day of November 17, 2023, Avinash College of Commerce celebrated the Investiture Ceremony for both Degree and Intermediate students across all its branches, held at the Secunderabad branch. The event was a testament to the institution's commitment to nurturing leadership qualities among its students.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara, the revered Chairman of Avinash College of Commerce. A luminary in the field of education, Dr. Brahmadevara exemplifies the values of leadership, wisdom, and dedication.

The highlight of the ceremony was the investiture of the newly appointed class representatives and deputy class representatives. With dignity and grace, they walked towards the stage to receive their badges from the Chairman, symbolizing their new responsibilities.

The event was attended by principals from all branches, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that Avinash College of Commerce instils in its students. This spirit, along with academic excellence, is what sets Avinash students apart. A total of 350+ students participated in the event and were selected as Class Representatives (CR) / Deputy Class Representatives (DCR), and the best CRs & DCRs were felicitated with certificates.

Students were privileged to have the leaders who guide and shape the academic excellence of them. Students extended a warm welcome to the principals from all branches and the stage was graced by the presence of Dr Savithri Devi - Principal (Himayatnagar Degree), Dr Phanimala - Principal (Kukatpally Degree), Dr Neetu Sachdev - Principal (LB Nagar Degree), Dr Srikanta Lahari Sagi - Principal (Secunderabad Degree), Jyothi Dwivedi - Principal (Kachiguda Inter), Shubha Seth - Principal (Kukatpally Inter), Neeraja Lokasani - Principal (LBNagar Inter), Latha Chandra -Principal (Secunderabad Inter), and Swapna Gaddam - Principal (SRNagar Inter).

Chairman's Address

The Chairman, Dr Avinash Brahmadevara, delivered an erudite address that left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those in attendance. His words resonated with wisdom and vision, inspiring the students to uphold the values of leadership and community that Avinash College of Commerce holds dear and added that Avinash College of Commerce is dedicated to shaping leaders of the future, and this Investiture Ceremony was a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence in education and leadership development.

The distinguished Chairman is a name synonymous with remarkable achievements through his illustrious career. He has left an incredible mark in the field of commerce and management. He is a World record holder for being India's "Youngest Triple Qualified Post Graduate Professional" (M. Com, CA, CS, CMA). He has achieved this at the age of 25, which has been considered a rare feat and the same has been published as a world record by the Unique World Registry. He has been bestowed with the title Commerce Guru by Baala Sahitya Parishad-Hyderabad.

'A leader is the one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way' - John Maxwell. Investiture ceremony is not just the bestowing of titles and responsibilities; it is the celebration of potential, the recognition of capability, and the commitment to a journey of growth and excellence.

Light is the symbol of brightness and prosperity as sunlight expels the darkness of night. Similarly, blessings bring in our life prosperity and happiness.

To make this day a blessed one & invoke goddess Saraswathi by kindling the lamp of knowledge and wisdom. For seeking the choicest blessings, for the same, Chairman, Academic Dean, and Principals kindled the lamp.

Badge Ceremony by Chairman

The badge is not merely a symbol; it's a commitment, a pledge to uphold the values of leadership and service.

Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara Garu, along with the Dean Dr. Suseela Kanduri Garu, and the respective branch principals presented the badges to the students. The newly appointed class representatives and deputy class representatives proceeded in a formal manner towards the stage to receive their badges.

Principals from all branches along with their team symbolized the collaborative and cooperative spirit that Avinash College of Commerce instilled in its students.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

The investiture ceremony was followed by a solemn oath-taking ceremony, where the newly appointed leaders pledged their commitment to their roles. Dr. Suseela Kanduri, the Dean of Academics, administered the oath with eloquence and wisdom, setting the tone for the responsibilities that lay ahead. Her quench to achieve something more and more made her restless. To satisfy this quench, she added numerous titles in her professional career. She took up many esteemed positions and has been awarded a lifetime achievement award. She believes in creating a collaborative and supportive environment for both faculty and students, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. She is a dedicated and visionary leader, shaping the future of Avinash College of Commerce.

Importance of Investiture ceremony

This ceremony serves as a platform for recognizing and empowering young leaders, instilling a sense of responsibility, and nurturing their potential for the betterment of society.

These ceremonies hold immense importance in shaping the character, values, and leadership qualities of the students.

