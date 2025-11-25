Avitree World earns global recognition as Next-Gen Mobility and Sports Fitness Innovator

~ Industry acknowledgment reflects Avitree's international growth trajectory

New Delhi [India], November 25: Indian fitness mobility startup Avitree has been recognised by Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 – The Select 200 for its strong global business potential. The recognition arrives at a pivotal chapter. At the four year milestone, Avitree is scaling new markets, building new mobility experiences and strengthening its global collaborations, making this acknowledgment both timely and deeply meaningful.

Avitree's consumer-first, purpose-driven vision extends into a wider ecosystem that makes cycling accessible through partnerships with schools, health institutions, ethical vendors and government bodies committed to clean mobility. As the exclusive distributor of Colnago Italy and a collaborator with global leaders like Shimano, the brand has elevated India's cycling landscape while expanding across nineteen states and preparing for international growth in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, South Africa and parts of Europe. This mission is powered by Avitree's belief that mobility is a force for well-being and inclusive progress, with every ride contributing to fitness, environmental regeneration and community upliftment. Its lightweight, energy-efficient alloy cycles, crafted in India with nearly fifty curated components, combine durability, comfort and rust-resistant performance to support healthier living.

Together, these efforts reflect Avitree's ambition to build a global movement and sports ecosystem where mobility enhances daily life, strengthens communities and reduces carbon impact.

Speaking on winning the prestigious global recognition and the next phase of growth, Abheenandan Bhansali, Founder of Avitree and Managing Partner at Bhansali Bizgrow LLP, said, “At Avitree World we believe the future of fitness mobility is not dictated by geography but by mindset. We are evolving from being a premium bicycle brand to building a full mobility and fitness, sports ecosystem that serves the rider at every step, from the urban commuter to the weekend trail warrior to the global traveller. Our upcoming e-mobility line-up and advanced alloy performance bikes are designed with intent to transcend India and resonate globally. This recognition is a confirmation that our ambition is aligned with the journey ahead.”

The Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 – The Select 200 recognition places Avitree among a select group of companies that will be featured on the platform through the coming year, including participation in the 2025 Summit in New Delhi. The programme enables selected founders to engage with global investors, trade bodies and government representatives contributing to cross-border mobility, innovation and expansion. This serves as both a learning ground and a step forward in the belief that an Indian mobility brand can earn relevance on the world stage.

