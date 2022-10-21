Avon Cycles inaugurated its 2ND Flagship store in Mumbai

October 21: Avon Square the flagship store of the company was inaugurated by its CMD, Mr Onkar Singh Pahwa in Mumbai. It’s a one-stop solution for all the enthusiasts who look forward to modern, high quality, trendy state of the art bicycles, fitness equipments and E scooters.

Avon Square also offers the alternate solution of transport of passengers and goods through E rickshaws & E carts.

A vast ranges of products from Avon Cycles, Cyclux, Avon E –Scoot, E Rickshaws, E loaders and Fitness equipment shall be available under one roof.

Avon Square also provides premium range bicycles Cambio which have been designed for the current generation of fun & adventure loving cyclists.

Being 70th years of Avon, 2022 marks a special achievement by getting selected as Prestigious Brand of Asia. This year, its new state of the art manufacturing unit to produce Hi-end bicycles has become operational at Neelon as Avon New Age Cycles.

Avon plans to open 100 outlets of Avon Square flagship store in next 16-18 months. As one of the largest players in the Indian bicycle industry Avon realizes the need to offer a modern, comfortable and convenient buying experience to meet the aspirations of today’s demanding customers, hence Avon Square comes to forefront to enhance customer delight.

Though excellent quality and ethical operations, Avon has earned an instant acceptability in the hearts of masses over the years.

