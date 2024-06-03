AVP Infracon Limited Reports 59 per cent Surge in Standalone Net Profit for FY24

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE: AVPINFRA), is a versatile infrastructure development firm renowned for its adept execution in constructing Civic Amenities, Commercial, and Residential Projects across multiple domains, has reported its Standalone Audited financials for H2 FY24 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H2 FY24

- Operating Income of Rs 93.88 Cr, YoY growth of 40.16%

- EBITDA of Rs 21.42 Cr, YoY growth of 45.95%

- EBITDA Margin of 22.81%, YoY growth of 90 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 11.39 Cr, YoY growth of 56.65%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 12.14%, YoY growth of 128 Bps

- EPS of Rs 4.56, YoY growth of 12.87%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights FY24

- Operating Income of Rs 160.88 Cr, YoY growth of 39.91%

- EBITDA of Rs 36.09 Cr, YoY growth of 54.32%

- EBITDA Margin of 22.43%, YoY growth of 210 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 18.67 Cr, YoY growth of 54.87%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 11.60%, YoY growth of 112 Bps

- EPS of Rs 7.47, YoY growth of 11.49%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H2 FY24

- Operating Income of Rs 87.85 Cr, YoY growth of 39.11%

- EBITDA of Rs 19.76 Cr, YoY growth of 46.32%

- EBITDA Margin of 22.50%, YoY growth of 111 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 11.02 Cr, YoY growth of 51.52%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 12.54%, YoY growth of 103 Bps

- EPS of Rs 4.41, YoY growth of 9.16%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights FY24

- Operating Income of Rs 151 Cr, YoY growth of 42.01%

- EBITDA of Rs 33.38 Cr, YoY growth of 58.24%

- EBITDA Margin of 22.11%, YoY growth of 227 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 18.29 Cr, YoY growth of 58.70%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 12.11%, YoY growth of 127 Bps

- EPS of Rs 7.32, YoY growth of 14.38%

Key Highlights For FY24

The company got listed on NSE Emerge platform in the month of March 2024, with an IPO of Rs 52.34 Cr.

On March 30th, 2024, the company was awarded a Letter of Acceptance from NHAI for the strengthening/ overlay project on the Thirumayam-Manamadurai route in Tamil Nadu, with an order value of Rs 33.93 crore.

As on 29th May 2024 our order book stands at Rs 210Cr

Commenting on the performance Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD, AVP Infracon Limited said "We are pleased to report a commendable growth trajectory for AVP Infracon Limited. There has been a notable increase in new order inflows in our road segment, and our execution of more projects has significantly enhanced our financial performance.

Since our IPO in March 2024, we will be able to bid for more projects in the coming years, as our bid capacity has increased due to the new capital inflow. We have focused on timely execution in the state of Tamil Nadu, and our strategy of maintaining our own equipment fleet, RMC plants, and implementing cost optimizations has helped us improve our margins.

We are well-positioned to take on larger and more complex projects, enhancing our market presence. Our commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic investments will drive our future performance. We remain dedicated to delivering value to our stakeholders and contributing to the infrastructure development of the regions we serve."

