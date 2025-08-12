AVPN Global Conference 2025 Rallies Global Business Leaders and Social Investors to Drive Bold Action for an Inclusive World

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 12: The AVPN Global Conference 2025, Asia's largest network of social and impact investors known for fostering dialogues and launching key social impact initiatives to address critical issues in the Asia-Pacific region, will be held in Hong Kong for the first time from 9 to 11 September 2025 at Rosewood Hong Kong, with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as the host partner. Now in its twelfth year, the Conference is themed "Asian Leadership for an Inclusive World" and takes place at a time when businesses and societies are facing the realities of a multi-polar world order, rising macroeconomic uncertainties, climate risks, and the resulting social and environmental impact on the region. Amidst these challenges, this is an opportune moment for Asian leaders to step forward, move from discussion to bold action, and drive impactful solutions to shape a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for Asia.

Prominent speakers at the Conference include Dr. Priti Adani (Chairperson, Adani Foundation), Dr. Ayoade Alakija (Board Chair, FIND), Shariah Nelly Francis (CEO, Yayasan PETRONAS), Dato' Seri Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour (Governor, Central Bank of Malaysia), Prof. Larry Kramer (President and Vice Chancellor of London School of Economics), Jun Ma (Chairman, Hong Kong Green Finance Association), Shaun Seow (CEO, Philanthropy Asia Alliance), and Gurpreet Sunny Singh (Founder, Roundglass Foundation), among many others. The honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will be giving the welcome address.

During the Conference, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust will host its inaugural PBCx sessions, expanding on its signature Philanthropy for Better Cities (PBC) Forum launched in 2016 which brings together philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, policymakers, and NGOs worldwide to foster collaboration and long-term partnerships to deliver positive and sustainable social impact. PBCx is a new initiative that aims to sustain and extend dialogue, influence, and collaboration year-round through satellite events for targeted stakeholders in Hong Kong and Asia, focusing on trending philanthropy topics. Distinguished speakers include Boon Heong Ng (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temasek Foundation), Masato Seko (Senior Director, Global Issues Division, The Nippon Foundation), Kong Dongmei (Founder and Chairperson, Dong Run Foundation), and Tracy Palandjian (CEO and Co-Founder, Social Finance).

The AVPN Global Conference 2025 is expected to convene about 1,500 delegates, including business leaders, funders, philanthropists, policymakers, asset managers, family offices, institutional investors, and impact organisations. Partnering with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust reinforces the status of Hong Kong as an important player that brings together the capital, innovation and leadership required to accelerate Asia's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With its growing ecosystem in green and sustainable initiatives, cross-sector partnerships, and social innovation and technology, Hong Kong offers an ideal and progressive base for impact leaders and investors from across Asia to meet, collaborate, and launch global and regional solutions.

Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, said, "Asia stands at a pivotal crossroads where the scale of our challenges demands swift, collective action from the entire social and impact investing ecosystem. Today, climate change remains a defining issue, with Asia being home to millions at risk from extreme weather and rising sea levels. Gender gaps continue to widen and are projected to take 123 years to achieve full gender parity globally. Medical inflation in Asia is forecasted to outpace the global average in 2025 and straining already-stretched health systems. Nearly one in seven young people faces unemployment. These are not just statistics, they are urgent calls to action, demanding more than conversation. They require decisive, collective action. Our flagship AVPN Global Conference 2025 is a much-needed platform for business leaders, investors, policymakers and impact organisations to come together and drive transformative change. We look forward to bringing the Conference to Hong Kong and working together with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. Together, we are on a mission to move from dialogue to solutions, collaborate across boundaries, and invest in the sustainable, equitable Asia that we all envision."

Spotlight on Impact Investing

Impact investing has reached a defining moment in Asia, with assets under management (AUM) globally surpassing USD 1.57 trillion, and Asia-focused investors managing over USD 38 billion. This momentum is driven by Asia's challenges such as climate resilience, health impact, gender equality and diversity, equity and inclusion; alongside its projected contribution of over 60% to global economic growth by 2030.

A major highlight of this year's Conference is the Impact Investing Day, which will be held on the second day (10 September 2025). It is an entire day dedicated to impact investing, making it the largest such forum in Asia. This is a clear signpost of the sector's explosive growth and its critical role in addressing the region's most urgent challenges, and the Conference will showcase how impact investing is uniquely positioned to unlock scalable solutions for Asia's future.

Be a Part of the Action: Registrations Now Open

The AVPN Global Conference 2025 is more than a convening, it is a platform for collaboration. With about 1,500 attendees, 254 speakers, and more than 100 sessions held over three days, it brings together governments, business leaders, funders, philanthropists, policymakers, asset managers, family offices, institutional investors, and impact organisations to empower Asian leaders to drive impactful solutions and explore cross-regional and sectoral collaboration opportunities across Asia.

More information and ticket details are available on the AVPN website at https://avpn.asia/conference/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor