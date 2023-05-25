AVRO India FY23 EBITDA up by 53.20 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: AVRO India Limited (NSE - AVROIND & BSE - 543512), One of the leading manufacturers of plastic moulded furniture products has announced its audited Financial Results for the FY23.

Key Financials at a Glance:

FY23:

* Revenues from operations Rs 82.34 crore, YoY growth of 26.29 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 8.61 crore, YoY growth of 53.20 per cent

* EBITDA margin at 10.46 per cent Vs 8.62 per cent

* Net Profit of Rs 4.16 crore, YoY growth of 39.13 per cent

* Net profit margin at 5.05 per cent Vs 4.59 per cent

* EPS at Rs 4.12 Vs Rs 2.95

Net cashflow from operations is at Rs 2.90 crore

Commenting on the performance, Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Chairmanof AVRO India Limited said, "We are happy to close the year on impressive growth in revenues and improvement in profitability. Our strategies and cost controlling efforts helped us in optimizing profit. We met rising demand with our wide product portfolio while the recycling plant helped us in controlling cost.

We look at future with positive demand outlook and enhancement in profitability."

The Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) based AVRO India Limited (AVRO) was incorporated in 1996 and established its manufacturing facilities in the year 2002 is engaged in the business of manufacturing of plastic moulded furniture in the brand name of AVRO/ AVON. The company has one of the largest product ranges manufacturing with imported machines and moulds in a highly automatic environment and following global quality standards & practices. AVRO India Ltd. is one of the largest players in North India in the plastic molded furniture segment and the company is also among the top 5 Manufacturer in India.

