AVRO India reports turn around at Q1FY23 Net Profit to Rs 1.04 crore

AVRO India Limited (NSE - AVROIND & BSE - 543512), One of the leading manufacturers of plastic moulded furniture products has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q1FY23.

Key Financials at a Glance:

- Total Income for Q1FY23 at Rs20.31 crore; 67.3 per cent YoY growth

- EBITDA for Q1FY23 at Rs 2.17 crore; 2311.1 per cent YoY growth

- EBITDA margin for Q1FY23 jumped to 10.68 per cent from under 1 per cent in the corresponding period

- Net profit was at Rs 1.04 crore as against net loss of Rs 36 lakhs; NPM was 5.12 per cent

Commenting on the performance, Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of AVRO India Limited said, "After a strong performance in FY22, we continue to march strongly in FY23. Although first and second quarter is normally subdued as no festive season during the period, the Company managed to report impressive numbers.

During the quarter, we have expanded our presence PAN India through offline mode while our online sales are doing extremely well.

The key attraction for the quarter and FY23 would be our initiative on Green Company and optimization of costs which will reflect in our bottom line going forward."

