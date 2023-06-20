Award-Winning Marketing Leader Mohammed Nawaz Debuts as Author With That Girl - a Compelling Journey of Love and Self-Discovery

BusinessWire India

Toronto [Canada]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 20: Global Marketing Leader and now Debutant author Mohammed Nawaz, celebrated for his expertise in marketing and corporate storytelling, ventures into creative writing with his captivating debut novel, "That Girl." This poignant tale delves into the complexities of relationships, the pursuit of self-discovery, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Nawaz's exquisite attention to detail and eloquent prose bring "That Girl" to life, immersing readers in a world of romance and drama. With unexpected plot twists and unforgettable characters, the novel explores the intricate dynamics of relationships while showcasing the indomitable power of the human heart.

In discussing his transition from the marketing world to writing, Nawaz expresses his excitement and passion for this new creative venture, stating, "Writing 'That Girl' allowed me to tap into my imagination and explore the depths of human emotions. It has been a transformative experience, and I am thrilled to share this story with readers."

Aruna Naidu, Founder of Author's Channel and a seasoned publisher, said, "The novel has already garnered significant attention since its release in June. We are honoured to be publishing 'That Girl' by Mohammed Nawaz. His ability to craft a captivating narrative filled with memorable characters is truly impressive. This debut novel promises to be a remarkable addition to the literary world."

Details of the Book:

Title: That Girl

Genre: Fiction (Romantic Drama)

ISBN: 978-93-92546-21-1

Pages: 244 Paperback

Rights: Worldwide

"That Girl" was released on June 15, 2023, by Author's Channel, and is available in major bookstores, airports and online retailers.

About Author

Mohammed Nawaz is a marketing leader-turned-author, known for his debut novel, "That Girl." With a background in strategic marketing and a passion for storytelling, Nawaz weaves a tale of love, loss and self-discovery in the captivating narrative of 'That Girl'.

His contribution to marketing has been widely acknowledged, with The Economic Times awarding him the 'Most Promising Tech Marketer Award' and being named the Winner of 'Marketing Mavericks', organised by the world marketing congress. In addition, Nawaz was featured in the elite list of '50 Marketing Marvels' from a list of 500 as India's Best Marketing & Communications Professional for his outstanding achievements.

Nawaz has a Master's in Communications from Manipal Academy of Higher Education and a BA in Journalism from St Aloysius College and a certificate of specialisation in Strategy from Harvard Business School. Nawaz combines his academic prowess with his gift for crafting compelling narratives. Currently residing in Canada, Nawaz welcomes you to connect with him on LinkedIn and Instagram

To learn more about Author's Channel and other latest releases, visit www.authorschannel.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor