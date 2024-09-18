Awards Trust of India Set to Honor Distinguished Personalities with Prestigious Awards on a Kerala Cruise

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: The Awards Trust of India (ATI) is all set to organize one of the most prestigious and eagerly awaited award ceremonies of the year. This spectacular event, honoring exceptional individuals and organizations for their contributions to society, will take place aboard a luxury cruise off the scenic coast of Kerala on Saturday, October 19, 2024. With a backdrop of the tranquil Arabian Sea, this celebration promises to be a memorable evening filled with recognition, inspiration, and purpose.

About Awards Trust of India (ATI)

The Awards Trust of India (ATI) is a renowned organization dedicated to recognizing and rewarding excellence in various fields, from social work, healthcare, sports, science, innovation and education to environmental sustainability and women's empowerment. With a mission to highlight the remarkable efforts of individuals, organizations, and activists who contribute to societal betterment, ATI strives to create a platform where unsung heroes can be celebrated on a national stage.

ATI's key objectives include facilitating social awards for welfare initiatives, organizing CSR and social events, and collaborating with the Government of India to support programs like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Right to Education, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Through these initiatives, ATI aims to inspire more individuals to contribute to these causes and promote the values of social responsibility, sustainability, and community empowerment.

Event Highlights and Purpose

The ATI Awards Ceremony will gather an elite group of distinguished individuals, renowned personalities, and prominent figures from various sectors to acknowledge and honor their contributions to the welfare of society. From social reformers to environmental activists, from educators to healthcare advocates, the awards will span several categories, each designed to celebrate innovation, dedication, and excellence.

Hosted on a luxurious cruise liner off the breathtaking coast of Kerala, the event promises an evening of celebration with high-profile attendees, inspiring speeches, and a grand award distribution ceremony.

In addition to honoring prominent personalities, ATI's purpose is to inspire further contributions to society by encouraging others to follow the path of service, excellence, and social awareness.

Call for Nominations for Awards Trust of India on a Cruise in Kerala

As part of the pre-launch of this grand event, the Awards Trust of India is inviting individuals, organizations, and activists to submit nominations for various awards. This is an opportunity to recognize exceptional contributions in areas such as:

* Education

* Business Empowerment

* Women's Empowerment

* Environmental Sustainability

* Social Welfare

* Sports

* Civic Responsibility

* Healthcare Initiatives

* Science and Innovation

* Professional Accomplishments

Nominations are open to those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, and ATI encourages the public to put forward the names of deserving candidates for this prestigious honor. This is a chance to bring to light the contributions of those who work tirelessly for the betterment of society, often behind the scenes.

In addition, ATI welcomes bulk registrations from corporates, educational institutions, and organizations looking to participate or contribute to this grand event. Bulk registration provides an opportunity for institutions to engage with ATI's mission, network with like-minded leaders, and amplify their role in fostering societal change.

Be Part of This Momentous Occasion

As we approach October 19, 2024, ATI welcomes the participation of individuals, organizations, and corporates from across the nation. With Kerala's serene beauty providing the perfect setting for this grand event, it is an occasion not to be missed by those passionate about contributing to and celebrating social good.

Join us on this inspiring journey aboard the ATI Awards Cruise, where the spirit of giving back and recognizing achievement will shine brighter than ever.

For nominations or more details about the ATI Awards Ceremony, visit our official website, check out the list of Awards by Award Trust of India, fill out the Nomination Form or contact us at info@awardstrustofindia.org

Together, let's honor those who have dedicated themselves to making our world a better place!

