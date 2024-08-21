AWS and Campus Fund Announce Fifth Edition of Grand Challenge: To Recognize India's Best Student-Led Startup

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Campus Fund are proud to launch the fifth edition of Grand Challenge, the largest and the most prestigious platform to recognize the Best Student-Led Startup of the Year. This national platform continues to nurture innovation and transform entrepreneurial dreams into reality for India's most promising student founders.

Joining the Jury this time are some young trailblazers and stalwarts of the industry.

Key Highlights:

* Applications open until September 15th, 2024

* Top 15 startups to present in-person at the Finale in Mumbai

* Winners eligible for investment up to Rs. 4 Crores from Campus Fund

Building on Success: Previous Grand Challenge winners include trailblazers such as Paradyes (DIY Hair colour, from the University of Arts, London, also featured on Shark Tank India), Digantara (Space Cartographers from Lovely Professional University and RV College of Engineering), and Treacle Technologies (Cybersecurity Startup from IIT Kanpur). Finalists in the previous editions have collectively raised over USD 30 million from leading investors, demonstrating Grand Challenge's role in accelerating the Indian Student startup ecosystem.

With over 1,200 Universities and Institutes of National Importance, India's educational landscape is burgeoning with talent and is also providing a fertile ground for students to start. These ventures now account for over 20 per cent of new startups in the country, driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth. This is also a reflection of the evolution of the Education System in India.

Format of Grand Challenge:

1. Application Submission

2. Multiple elimination rounds

3. One-on-one mentorship with industry experts

4. Top 15 finalists compete at the Grand Finale in Mumbai

Exclusive Opportunities:

- Lunch with Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Founder, InfoEdge) for top three Winners

- Fireside chat with Deep Kalra (Founder, MakeMyTrip)

Benefits for All Applicants:

* Up to USD 25,000 in AWS Activate credits (subject to eligibility)

* Incubation opportunities at NSRCEL-IIM Bangalore, Deshpande Startups, Pieds- BITS Pilani for top 100 startups

* Access to 0xCamp and a masterclass on Web 3.0 by Foundership

* Entry into Wadhwani Foundation's 14-week Ignite Program

* WinPE Mentorship Program access for one female student entrepreneur

* Clean Mobility Startups will also be a part of Micelio Mobility startup awards

Eligibility: Open to current students, university dropouts, or recent graduates (2021 onwards). The challenge welcomes startups from all sectors.

Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your startup on a National Stage being graced by National Builders and Industry Stalwarts and potentially secure significant investment to boost your Startup-Journey. Apply now at - https://bit.ly/grandchallenge2024.

