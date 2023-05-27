Axis Bank Lifetime Free Credit Cards for the Win!

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 27: Credit cards are financial tools that offer a range of benefits and features to provide monetary convenience and enhance your credit score. Among popular credit cards are lifetime free credit cards that do not entail any annual or joining charges. These credit cards eliminate the hassle of paying a card fee every year to continue using your credit card.

Axis Bank is a reputed financial institution that has launched some really exciting credit cards with great offers in recent years. With the new financial year just beginning, Axis Bank has announced a few lifetime free credit cards as a limited-period offer.

Here are the Axis Bank credit cards that are lifetime free:

* Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card

* IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card

The Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card offers a number of attractive features that you can now get without an annual fee. Through this card you can get instant discounts on online shopping, movies, food delivery and more. Additionally, you can also convert your purchases to EMI, get complimentary airport lounge access and so on. Furthermore, this credit card is equipped with a high-security EMV chip and PIN to ensure maximum protection.

Given below are some of the features that the Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card offers:

Movie ticket perks:

* At Paytm Movies, get a second movie ticket at a 100% discount

* The maximum discount that you can get every month is Rs200

* You can make use of the coupon code AXIS200 to get the benefit

* Movie transactions do no qualify for any reward points

Complimentary OTT annual subscription:

* Get an annual subscription of SonyLiv Premium worth Rs999 on spending for the first time within 30 days of your card's issuance

* If you qualify for this offer, you will receive a voucher code through SMS on the mobile number you've registered with

* In the card's anniversary year, you will be qualified for the renewal of your SonyLiv Premium subscription on spending Rs1.5 Lakhs

Food delivery deals:

* Through the use of your MY ZONE credit card, you can get a discount of 40% on food delivery

* You can use the coupon code AXIS40 to get the discount

* The maximum discount that you can get per order is capped at Rs120

* This offer is applicable on spending a minimum of Rs200

* You can get this discount for about 4 times per month

* This offer is valid on orders from restaurants that are partnered with Axis Bank

* Under such a partnership, even third party offers inclusive of banks, wallet or fintech institutes will be included

* This offer will not be valid for Haldirams's restaurants

Lounge access privileges:

* One free access to selected airport lounges within the country

* This access is applicable every quarter

IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

The IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card offers alluring offers on fuel transactions. With this credit card you can earn rewards points and enjoy surcharge waivers at fuel stations. Moreover, you can get a discount on booking movie tickets through the BookMyShow app or website.

Mentioned below are some of the features of the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card:

Welcome benefits:

* On the first fuel transaction within 30 days of your card's issuance, you can get a 100% cashback that amount to Rs250

IOCL fuel outlet rewards:

* On every Rs100 spent at IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited), get up to 4% cashback by acquiring 20 reward points

* This offer will be applicable on spending between Rs100 and Rs5000 on fuel transactions every month at IOCL fuel outlets

Online shopping rewards:

* On every Rs100 spent on shopping online, get a value back of 1% by acquiring 5 reward points

* To get this benefit you will need to spend between Rs100 and Rs5000 at online merchant stores

Waiver on fuel surcharge:

* You can rid yourself off of fuel surcharge through the use of the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

* This offer will be valid on fuel transactions between Rs200 and Rs5000 at indian fuel outlets

* Get a maximum waiver of Rs50 on every statement cycle

* The applicable GST on fuel surcharge will not be refunded

Waiver on annual spends:

* On spending more than Rs50,000 a year, you can get a waiver on the annual fee

* Wallet load transactions or rent transactions will not be qualified for the calculation of spends while availing a waiver on annual fee

BookMyShow discounts:

* On booking movies tickets through the BookMyShow website or app, you can get an instant discount of up to 10%

* You will need to access this discount from the offers section of the BookMyShow app or website

EDGE REWARD points:

* On every Rs100 that you spend using your credit card, you will earn one EDGE REWARD point

Dining privileges:

* At restaurants partnered with Axis Bank, you can get a discount of up to 15% through the Axis Bank Dining Delights

* To get this offer the minimum amount that you'd need to spend on your order is Rs1500

* You can get a 15% discount amounting to Rs500

* This benefit can be enjoyed twice a month to get benefits of up to Rs1000

Now that you know of this limited time offer on Axis Bank credit cards, you can get one today and enjoy exclusive privileges. However, in order to make the most of your credit card, you will need to be mindful of a few aspects. One of them being the Axis Bank credit card payment due date. The failure of your credit card bill payment can result in unnecessary charges. This can be easily avoided if you keep an eye on the due date and make frequent payments.

Moreover, the Axis Bank credit card payment procedure is quite simple. All you need to do is head to the Axis Bank portal, type out your credit card number along with the amount and pay. So, why wait? Get an Axis Bank credit card and benefit from its exclusive offers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor