Axis Bank organizes cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: To mark World Environment Day ‘23, Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, organized Clean-A-thon, a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. This initiative is part of the Bank’s nationwide campaign to clean 25+ beaches and water bodies. Around 200 + volunteers joined the campaign to emphasize the urgency of combating plastic pollution and promoting responsible waste management practices. Dr. Chetan V. Kantharia, MBBS, MS (Gen Surgery) graced the occasion.

The cleanliness drive witnessed participation from the Bank’s branch employees, local communities, environmental activists/influencers, local authorities, and volunteers who collected 2450 kg of plastic waste from beaches and water bodies. The volunteers also educated the local people about the harmful effects of plastic pollution and how they can reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Speaking about the initiative Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive – Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities & Product, Axis Bank said, “We firmly believe that the responsibility to protect our planet lies with each one of us, and through this initiative, we aim to instill a sense of environmental consciousness and responsibility amongst fellow citizens. This initiative will add to several ongoing global efforts for a greener and more sustainable future, reaffirming our commitment to build a safe and healthier planet, which we owe to the generations which follow us.”

The Bank will be driving this campaign from 4th to 11th June 2023 across 20 cities, namely Mumbai, Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Patna, etc. This initiative is in alignment with the United Nations’ overarching theme for World Environment Day 2023, ‘#BeatPlasticPollution’.

Axis Bank’s participation in World Environment Day 2023 reflects its broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. The Bank acknowledges the need to raise awareness about the critical environmental challenges caused by plastic pollution and underscore the significance of waste management in preserving our planet.

Axis Bank is one of the largest private-sector banks in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SMEs, Agriculture, and Retail Businesses. With its 4,903 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 15,953 ATMs across the country as on 31st March 2023, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,741 cities and towns, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge, Axis Pension Fund, and Axis Bank Foundation.

