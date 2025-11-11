Axis Bank to build 57 weather-resistant shelters in Mandi to support disaster-hit families

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] November 11 In a significant corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Axis Bank has extended its support to the disaster-affected Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh by committing to construct 57 weather-resistant shelters for displaced families.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Axis Bank North Zone Head Abhishek Parashar, State Head Varun Sharma, and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Tuesday.

The initiative focuses primarily on the Seraj Assembly segment, one of the worst-affected regions during the recent natural calamities. Each shelter will be equipped with heat insulation, PCC flooring, kitchen slabs, and basic electrical fittings, ensuring safe and dignified living conditions for those who lost their homes.

In addition to housing support, Axis Bank will also install 15 community toilet units, each serving three to six families. These units will include water tanks, stainless steel sinks, and CPVC pipe fittings to maintain hygiene and sanitation in the affected areas.

The bank has also pledged assistance in logistics and administrative coordination, including beneficiary identification, vendor onboarding, supervision, and impact assessment, to ensure smooth and transparent implementation of the project.

Special focus will be given to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities. The shelters are designed not only for immediate rehabilitation but also for long-term resilience, being reusable in future emergencies.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his gratitude to Axis Bank for its humanitarian contribution, emphasizing that such initiatives play a crucial role in helping disaster-hit families rebuild their lives. "This noble effort will go a long way in providing relief and comfort to those affected, while also strengthening the state's disaster preparedness," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister distributed Rs. 81.28 crore to 4,914 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during a function held at Paddal Ground, Mandi.

During the event, a total of 1,513 beneficiaries whose houses were completely damaged received the first installment of Rs. 4 lakh each out of Rs. 7 lakh. Among them, 781 beneficiaries are from Mandi district, 631 from Kullu and 101 from Bilaspur. Additionally, 3,401 beneficiaries whose houses were partially damaged received Rs. 1 lakh each, including 1,547 from Mandi, 1,541 from Kullu and 313 from Bilaspur District.

