Axis Max Life Amplifies Double Bharosa, Leverages Influencers' Voices to Double Down On Trust & Protection

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 29: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has launched influencers backed Double Bharosa campaign to increase awareness and understanding of life insurance products while highlighting its enhanced trust and security for customers. With the message "Bharosa ab ho gaya double," the campaign emphasizes the brand's dependability and commitment to providing value and certainty in financial assurance.

The campaign creatively utilizes the theme of "double" through engaging content featuring influencers in dual roles, symbolizing how life insurance acts as a vital ingredient in building a secure future. Influencers across various categories, such as food, finance, and poetry, have also been tapped for this campaign, with notable names including Shivesh Bhatia, Yahya Bootwala, and Ujjawal Pahwa. The storytelling resonates with consumers by addressing their hesitations about life insurance and highlighting the value of trust.

The campaign shares relatable real-life analogies and adheres to the influencers' unique content creation formats to significantly boost audience engagement. This strategy ensures the campaign's message reaches a broader audience while maintaining authenticity.

Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Talwar, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, "At Axis Max Life Insurance we're constantly working to simplify products and processes, building trust with our customers and making life insurance accessible to all. Our latest step in that direction is the new influencer-backed social media campaign that uses creative storytelling and meaningful collaborations to address hesitations that individuals harbour when it comes to purchasing life insurance. This digital campaign is rooted in our brand narrative of delivering 'Double Bharosa' to our customers; enabling them to understand their options better and make more confident choices, and ultimately allowing them to focus on what truly matters - the protection of their loved ones."

As part of the campaign's way forward, Axis Max Life has collaborated with Radio Mirchi to extend the reach. Radio Mirchi's RJs will create and share content on the station's social media platforms, amplifying the message of trust. This collaboration between Axis Max Life and Axis Bank leverages their strong legacies in the life insurance and banking sectors, reinforcing the credibility of the offerings. The partnership signifies a double assurance for customers, with both trusted entities backing their financial future, thus reinforcing the campaign's message of "Double Bharosa" and providing enhanced reliability and security.

Demographics: The campaign targets audiences aged 18-45 years in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, addressing challenges such as hesitations in choosing life insurance due to concerns about reliability and value. The collaborative approach reinforces trust and simplifies the process of understanding life insurance products.

By creatively combining influencer marketing, radio collaboration, and a focus on building trust, this campaign by Axis Max Life Insurance promises to effectively reach its target audience and achieve its goals.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor