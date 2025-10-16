Axis Max Life India Consumption Opportunities Fund Taps Consumption Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has introduced the Axis Max Life India Consumption Opportunities Fund (ULIF03807/10/25INDIACONSU104)- an actively managed equity fund designed to allow policyholders to benefit from the growth of India's domestic consumption economy. The fund will be available for subscription during its New Fund Offer (NFO) period from October 14, 2025, to October 26, 2025, at a price of ₹10 per unit.

Policyholders can access the Axis Max Life India Consumption Opportunities Fund through various Axis Max Life Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), including the Axis Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (UIN: 104L121V04), Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan (UIN: 104L098V06).

Sachin Bajaj, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Max Life said, "We've launched this fund to connect our policyholders directly to the growth story of India, which we believe is in a multi-decade boom. Consumption is over 60% of India's GDP and this fund targets capitalising on the structural drivers of long-term consumption growth story of India. Our actively managed strategy will involve diligent, ground-up research to identify and target the specific companies that are beneficiaries of this rising affluence and spending power among the Indian populace."

The Axis Max Life India Consumption Opportunities Fund is designed for customers with a very high-risk tolerance and a long-term horizon (five years or more). The fund will invest primarily in the equity instruments of companies operating within, or closely allied to, the consumption theme.

The fund's mandate requires a minimum exposure of 70% to these equity instruments. The consumption theme includes a wide range of industries such as Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), automotive and auto ancillaries, consumer services and durables, financial services (including banking and insurance), real estate, and health and wellness.

The investments made by the fund are strategically diversified across this wide range of consumption industries. Furthermore, to ensure a sharp focus on India's core domestic story, the fund will restrict its stock choices to only include companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from domestic operations within India.

This approach of deep sectoral exposure and domestic revenue criteria is expected to reduce the impact of any specific industry on overall performance.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

