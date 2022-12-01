Ayeesha S Aiman: Bollywood Alert!!

Make way for Bihari Beauty Aeronautical engineer turned Miss India ready getting introduced by Madhur Bhandarkar with the movie India Lockdown

December 01: Aeronautical Engineer turned Miss India international Ayeesha S Aiman will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Film “India Lockdown”, which is set to release on ZEE 5 on 2nd Dec.

The film is based on the initial days of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when the government called for a 21-day lockdown across the country. The trailer will send shivers down your spine as it recreated the horrors of the time when it was plain chaotic. The trailer of the film highlights how many people became jobless, the issue of migrant workers going back to their native places, and sex workers being deprived of their source of income.

The film, helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, revolves around the traumatic experiences that transpired during the covid-19 pandemic. In the film, 26 years Old Ayeesha S Aiman will be seen essaying the role of a Sex worker in Kamathipura in Mumbai, who is forced to adapt to the changes brought about by the lockdown.

The former Beauty queen said, “I watched films like Mandi and Chandni Bar, which helped me portray the emotions and struggles of S*x workers living on the margins in a realistic way. I also saw Waheeda Rahman’s Pyaasa”. It was necessary to watch these films and understand the struggles of the characters,” She added. “I met few S*x workers to prepare for the role. I am a keen observer. I observed how they would walk, how they live their mundane life and tried to understand their hardships,” the actress added.

When I was offered India Lockdown, “I said yes, without hearing about my character, I have chosen to do this film not by the length of the character but heart touching stories of the people during lockdown’. I immediately got interested in this film and role as I had full faith in Madhur Bhandarkar Sir,”

Ayeesha Added, “Normally, Miss India has their debut with the Glam role, but I opted for a very strong role where I had almost carried no make-up look and normal clothes. I had really different choice when it was about my debut in Bollywood, I had many offers, though, but I wanted to choose something where I could learn the craft of acting, so there was no better opportunity than India Lockdown. I have not chosen this film because of the length of my character but the story of which touches the lives of everyone,” Added Ayeesha

Inspired by true events, written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, ‘India Lockdown’ will depict four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India. The trailer of India Lockdown had its premiere in IIFI Goa, and Ayeesha’s performance has already created a strong buzz among peers in the Industry.

‘India Lockdown’ is set for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 2. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s PJ Motions Pictures.

