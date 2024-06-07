Ayodhya Development Authority and SBUT win top smart infrastructure award

New Delhi [India], June 7 : The Ayodhya Development Authority and Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) have jointly secured the top spot in the Smart Infrastructure category at FICCI's 5th Smart Urban Innovation Awards.

These awards were held in conjunction with the FICCI Conference on Business-Friendly Cities.

The Ayodhya Development Authority was recognised for its city beautification and tourist facility project in Ayodhya City, while SBUT was honoured for its redevelopment project in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.

The award focuses on the contributions made by industry players in collaboration with cities to improve liveability, business friendliness, economic sustainability, safety, and disaster resilience, a release added.

The evaluation process for the awards involved both quantifiable and qualitative parameters, with the jury focusing on each project's progressiveness and potential for scalability and applicability.

Speaking on occasion, Jagan Shah, CEO of Infravision Foundation and former Director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), highlighted the success of the Smart Cities Mission in shifting the focus from urban problems to urban solutions over the past decade.

"The Smart Cities Mission has contributed significantly to promoting local sustainability and self-sufficiency," Shah noted.

JVS Ramakrishna, Co-Chairman, FICCI Committee on Urban Development and Real Estate and Global BU Head - Sustainable Smart World, L&T Technology Services, also emphasised the importance of a holistic approach and collaboration in creating sustainable urban spaces. "Building business-friendly cities requires a holistic approach, not just in terms of infrastructure, but also technology, policies, sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation," Ramakrishna stated. "It demands collaboration between the public and private sectors, especially in long-term planning and investments."

In addition, SK Pathak, Secretary General, of FICCI, underlined that business-friendly cities should be a top priority for the new government in the next five years. He cited the example of business-friendly cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, which offer a more conducive business environment.

He stressed the importance of efficient urban governance and innovation in attracting investment and talent. "FICCI member businesses look forward to more business-friendly cities in India. A business-friendly city enables competitiveness and talent retention. This should be one of the top priorities of our country. The future of our youth depends on how well we run our business-friendly cities and how well we innovate," he said.

