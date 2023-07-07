Ayouthveda’s Gold Range blends 24K elemental gold and Kashmiri Saffron for true skin indulgence

New Delhi (India), July 7: Bringing together the power of 24K non-elemental gold and Kashmiri Saffron, the Ayouthveda Gold range offers an indulgent and transformative skincare experience. A range which is designed with intricacy and carefully sourced ingredients comes with three products – Sparkling Gold Face Wash, Sparkling Gold Day Cream and Sparkling Gold Night Cream.

The range includes a sparkling gold face wash that cleans and promotes youthfulness with radiant skin. Its steam-distilled oils from garden-fresh Rose and Jasmine, complemented with distillates of Sweet Orange, Lotus, Marigold, and Orange, remove excess sebum from pores and eliminates cell debris. Cold-pressed juices of tropical fruits also provide antioxidants and vitamins that nourish the skin. The Sparkling Gold Day Cream is crafted with authentic 24k nano elemental Gold, Kashmiri Saffron and milk protein, which stimulate skin cells, reduce blemishes and restore skin elasticity. The Sparkling Gold Night Cream similarly nourishes and rejuvenates to repair the skin overnight.

This is just one of many thoughtfully curated skincare ranges by Ayouthveda, like the Kukumandi range, hemp range and moringa range which yields from the expert curation of Ayurvedic techniques and scientific innovations. The brand offers a wide range of authentic Ayurvedic products, which spreads across skincare, haircare, body care and intimate hygiene care products that are suitable for all skin types. The chemical-free nature of the products acts soft on the skin and helps one achieve a natural-based skincare regimen which is truly effective.

