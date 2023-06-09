Ayush Jain joins School of Politics as Co-founder

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: Ayush Jain, an IIT Kanpur alumnus who has worked with India's leading political strategy firms like Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) and Jarvis Technology and Strategy Consulting, has joined the School of Politics as Co-founder. Ayush was also involved with the Isha Foundation in the past. He has led marketing at OkCredit, one of India's leading fin-tech start-ups, to drive 50 million downloads and 3 million active user base.

School of Politics is India's one of its kind organisation which provides online courses, training, consulting and mentorship in the Political domain. It was founded by Abhimanyu Bharti, the leading political strategist of the country, to make political education and skills accessible. Currently, the School of Politics runs 5 online courses: Your First Step in Politics, Art of Political Speech, Digital Political Communication Mastery Course, Political Training Program and Political Campaigns and Electoral Strategy. School of Politics currently has more than 5000 students across multiple courses. Students also include ministers, OSD to Chief Ministers, elected representatives, key position holders in national parties.

The flagship course of the School of Politics, the Certificate course in Political Campaign and Electoral Strategy, has got a great response. It is the only online course which creates Political Consultants, Campaign Managers and Political Strategists. This 125 hours course aims to nurture an entire generation of able, skilled and principled political consultants and strategists. In this fast-moving era of 5G, the need for a competent support function for political leadership is paramount! Having the right kind of education, skills and competency in the political field will aid the political leadership in their every aspect of public life. This course also aims to help young career aspirants to build a career in and around Politics, which has high growth opportunities as well as high rewards. A career in Political consulting has numerous benefits, as it gives direct access to the leadership, has High Remuneration and has higher growth than market standards. Also, it establishes Self Identity and Self Respect and gives an opportunity to create an impact and network at the highest level. It also opens up the door for entry in the field of governance, policy and direct politics.

Other than courses, the School of Politics also provides consulting and mentorship programmes which includes many bureaucrats, technocrats and politicians as mentees.

Abhimanyu Bharti, the founder of the School of Politics, welcomed Ayush in the organisation and said that Ayush's expertise in Content, Marketing and Growth will fast-track the journey of the organisation and will help in fulfilling the target of enrolling 1 Lakh students by the end of this financial year. Also, he said that the School of Politics aims to roll out 25 courses by December 2023. In addition to it, Politics Bazar- One stop solution for all Political needs is also set to launch next month.

