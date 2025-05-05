Azad Engineering Signs Dollar 53.5M Long-Term Deal with GE Vernova

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5: Azad Engineering, a global leader in precision engineering, has announced the signing of an additional long-term supply contract with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit. The contract, valued at $53.5 million, will span six years till 2030.

This additional contract is a key milestone following the recent inauguration ceremony of Azad Engineering's 7,600 sq. mts. lean manufacturing facility dedicated to meeting volume capacity obligations of Azad Engineering in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad, India.

Under this contract, Azad Engineering will manufacture and supply highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary Airfoils for advanced nuclear, industrial, and thermal power industries.

This milestone strengthens Azad Engineering's existing strategic long-term relationship with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit positioning their company as a trusted supplier of high performance parts/systems for their advanced turbine systems and essential industries.

Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering expressed his views, "The $53.5 million additional long-term contract with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit represents a significant milestone in our strategic relationship that dates back to 2013. This contract also coincides with the recent inauguration of our lean manufacturing facility at Azad's Centre of Excellence & Innovation Centre in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad, designed specifically to meet capacity commitments to GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit. This achievement reflects remarkable perseverance throughout our collaboration. We've overcome rigorous qualification processes, mastered precision tolerances measured in microns, and conquered numerous engineering challenges. Years of technological advancement, specialized equipment investments, and unwavering determination have brought us here, even when facing demanding timelines and specifications. This six-year agreement through 2030 strengthens our position in the global power generation supply chain and validates our precision engineering capabilities for critical applications. The contract reinforces our commitment to investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities and skilled talent, enabling us to deliver highly engineered Airfoils for nuclear, industrial, and thermal power industries worldwide. We look forward to continuing our journey with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit, delivering precision, quality, and innovation that power essential infrastructure globally."

The company has been making significant investments in expanding its manufacturing capabilities as part of Azad Engineering's strategic focus on long-term partnerships with global OEMs across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas sectors.

This contract further enhances Azad Engineering's growing portfolio of long-term agreements with leading global OEMs, reinforcing the company's position as a key player in the precision manufacturing landscape.

About Azad Engineering:

Established in 2008 by visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, Azad stands at the forefront of global precision manufacturing, specialising in highly engineered, complex, mission- and life-critical components for the Aerospace & Defence, Energy, Oil & Gas and Industrial Technology sectors. The company is revolutionising the global precision manufacturing industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure. With over 15 years of operational excellence, Azad serves as a trusted Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading OEMs across 17 countries and has established a comprehensive ecosystem designed to effectively meet their ever-evolving needs. This holistic approach ensures the delivery of unparalleled quality and innovation while also fostering the long-term growth and sustainability of partnerships. By continuously pushing the boundaries of precision manufacturing, Azad is pioneering a new era of global engineering excellence.

