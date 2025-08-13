Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health Launches Globally Recognized 3-Year Bachelor Nursing Program for International Students

India PR Distribution

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 13: The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has announced a unique opportunity for international students to pursue a Three year Bachelor of Nursing program at an exceptionally affordable cost. Designed in line with global healthcare standards, this program opens pathways for graduates to work and settle in the UK, Canada, USA, Germany, other top European nations, and Gulf countries.

Recognised worldwide, the degree ensures students gain strong theoretical and practical training. Clinical experience is provided through 22 different hospitals, including renowned American Hospitals and MOH-affiliated institutions. For observational training, collaborations with Indian hospitals are also in place, allowing students to gain diverse exposure.

Azerbaijan, one of the richest countries in the region, offers a safe and culturally vibrant environment for study. The program's affordability compared to private nursing colleges in many countries makes it especially attractive for students from India, South Asia, and beyond.

According to education experts, this initiative not only supports the global demand for qualified nurses but also helps students achieve international career ambitions without the burden of high tuition fees.

