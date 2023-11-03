Azim Premji is no longer the top philanthropist in India, guess who is...

HCLTech founder and Chairman, Shiv Nadar, has once again secured the title of India's most prominent philanthropist, marking the third time in the past five years. The recently released EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 reveals that Shiv Nadar made a substantial annual donation of Rs 2,042 crore. This equates to an astounding average daily contribution of Rs 5.6 crore.

Additionally, Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, has emerged as the youngest philanthropist featured on the list, at the age of 37. The Kamath brothers jointly contributed a noteworthy sum of Rs 110 crore in the same fiscal year.

The compiled list recognizes individuals who have generously donated Rs 5 crore or more within the period spanning from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun India, said, “In the past five years, number of donors contributing over Rs 100 crore has surged from two to 14, and those donating over Rs 50 crore has risen from five to 24.” He anticipates that this amount will double over next five years.

The collective philanthropic contributions of the top 10 individuals on the list reached an impressive Rs 5,806 crore during FY23, a substantial growth from the Rs 3,034 crore donated in the previous year. Following Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji and family secured the second position with a Rs 1,774 crore donation, while Mukesh Ambani and family ranked third with a contribution of Rs 376 crore.

Moreover, the philanthropic spirit extended to four of Infosys co-founders, with Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh, and SD Shibulal making notable donations of Rs 189 crore, Rs 93 crore, Rs 47 crore, and Rs 35 crore, respectively, securing prominent positions on the philanthropy list.