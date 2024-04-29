B2B companies advancing sustainability efforts by embracing circularity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: As global awareness of environmental challenges intensifies, B2B companies are advancing their efforts to build a sustainable future by integrating circularity into their business processes. Acknowledging the importance of transitioning to a circular economy as a path to building a sustainable future, they are introducing innovative ideas to reduce carbon footprint and minimise industrial wastage.

As a cornerstone of sustainable development, the fundamental principle of circular economy focuses on making the most of the resources already existing in the system. The concept revolves around the three basic principles: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. To attain the objectives of sustainability, embracing these three principles of circularity in the business process is pivotal.

Ms Vandana Tandan, Head of Markets in India and Bangladesh at SIG said, "We have to move one step at a time to achieve meaningful progress towards a more environmentally responsible and economically viable future. Promoting the circular economy can enhance resource efficiency, reduce waste, and mitigate climate change."

SIG is a Swiss-based leading provider of sustainable, innovative, and versatile packaging solutions. Committed to bringing food products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way, SIG ensure that their packages are lightweight, designed for full recyclability, have a high share of forest-based renewable materials, and are produced using 100% renewable electricity.

Ms Tandan explained, "SIG carton packs are the proven lowest carbon footprint choice compared with alternative packaging options, which has set the high benchmark in sustainability even further. SIG has been the innovator in the field of packaging materials without aluminum layers since 2010. These packaging materials reduce the environmental footprint of aseptic carton packs even further and offer more sustainable packaging options to customers."

Catering to the growing market of Indian wipes, Ginni Filaments Limited has also altered its production process to advance its efforts in promoting circularity in the business process. Mr Yash Jaipuria, Chief Executive, Ginni Filaments Ltd. affirmed, "At Ginni Filaments, our dedication to sustainability shines through our pioneering product offering- rPET wipes.

He added, "We offer compostable and biodegradable wipes which do not leave a trace in the environment. Our rPET wipes are less energy intensive and produce 1/4th of carbon emissions in comparison to the traditional fibres being used. Further, they consume only 1/10th of water, another crucial resource for our well-being and future."

Konica Minolta, a Japanese technology company offering enterprise business solutions integrates circular economy practices into its operations by refurbishing its machines and using recycled PET plastic.

Mr Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India said circularity ensures that the manufacturer remains invested in an environmental recycling chain throughout the lifecycle of the products, which decentralizes production and recentres sustainability.

Discussing about Konica Minolta's products, he revealed that about 88% of their outer body material is made from recycled PET plastic. The company has a program to collect empty toner bottles, which are recycled and repurposed into new products. Currently, about 40% of their toner bottles are crafted from recycled milk bottles.

To further assist small businesses in following the same footsteps, the company has launched Konica Minolta's Print Xpress campaigns. Mr Asari informed, "With Konica Minolta's Print Xpress campaigns small businesses in the hinterland of India were facilitated technology dissemination to over 3000 customers across the country. Additionally, The PRAYAAS Sustainability Campaign showcases our dedication to environmental stewardship, which is a core principle of the circular economy. Our investment in Variable Data Printing (VDP) and 3D printing technologies allows us to create more targeted and sustainable printing solutions, potentially reducing waste."

To advance its efforts, SIG is implementing energy-efficient manufacturing processes to minimize the industry's carbon footprint, while Konica Minolta will soon initiate an empty toner bottle collection program for partners and customers. Ginni Filaments Limited is seeking creative ways to promote development while safeguarding the interests of future generations.

By prioritizing circularity, B2B firms are not contributing to reducing the environmental burden, but are also generating employment opportunities and enhancing brand reputation. However, there are only limited companies that have instilled circularity in their business process due to the complexity of circular solutions. To accelerate the transition to a circular economy, businesses need to look for innovative approaches or technologies while maintaining a clear understanding of what has worked in the past.

