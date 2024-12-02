Kathmandu (Nepal) [India], December 02: BABU88Sports, a global leader in online sports news,, has deepened its investment in Nepalese cricket by sponsoring two teams in the upcoming Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024, solidifying its position as one of the tournament's biggest backers. This unprecedented move underscores BABU88Sports's optimism about the future of cricket in Nepal and its dedication to nurturing the sport's growth at the grassroots and professional levels.

The NPL, Nepal's premier T20 cricket league organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), will run from November 30 to December 21, 2024, at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. With cricket gaining momentum in Nepal after the national team's recent successes on the global stage, BABU88Sports sees this as an opportune moment to play a pivotal role in the sport's development.

Benjamin Harris, spokesperson for BABU88Sports, shared his thoughts on this milestone partnership:

“Cricket in Nepal is at a turning point, and we at BABU88Sports are proud to champion its growth by supporting three competitive teams in this year's NPL. Our goal is to empower players, inspire fans, and contribute meaningfully to the cricketing ecosystem in Nepal.”

The sponsorship will provide these teams with critical resources for training, talent acquisition, and fan engagement. By investing across multiple teams, BABU88Sports aims to foster a competitive environment within the league, ultimately raising the standard of the game.

The teams sponsored by BABU88Sports include Sudurpaschim Royals and Lumbini Lions, each of which is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable season for fans. The company has also announced plans to engage directly with the cricket community through initiatives like fan contests, live match activations, and exclusive content during the tournament.

About BABU88Sports

Founded in 2021, BABU88Sports is a prominent sports news and live entertainment platform.The platform is renowned for its secure and accessible services, catering to users across South Asia. With a focus on supporting sports, BABU88Sports has become an active partner in fostering cricket's growth in emerging markets like Nepal and Bangladesh.

For updates on NPL 2024 and BABU88's initiatives, visit Cricket Association of Nepal.

