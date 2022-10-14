Baby Forest brings out the best of nature by offering products made up of all-natural ingredients, Launched new baby care products

Products by Baby Forest

October 14: Cocooning your baby in the luxury of nature through holistically crafted formulations, renowned baby care brands launched new baby care products. A one-stop shop for everything that a baby and the new mother need, the product range comprises bath rituals, baby essentials, feeding rituals, play rituals and organic care.

Baby Forest is all about bringing back age-old formulas and delivering them to the modern mother, who seeks the trusted old ways of caring for a child. The brand is driven by the message ‘Soham of Ayurveda’, which means not to compromise on the health of the babies, and aims to imbibe the best of nature’s offerings in their all-natural baby care products.

The USP of these products are their organic ingredients, authentic ayurvedic formulations, paraben and sulphate-free, Derma safe, Cruelty-free and all the products are handcrafted within the country.

Apoorva Pandey, Entrepreneur and Business Head of Baby Forest, said, “The brand firmly believes that baby care is not simply limited to skincare, and also offers products for bathing and feeding rituals such as organic ubtan and body wash, and milk bottles respectively under their Organic Care range that outlines a journey towards healthier lifestyle choices while maintaining an infant’s comfort.

Their play care range is designed as holistic development tools like the beach and stacking toys, to help expand a little one’s sense of discovery, exploration, and creativity. “adds Apoorva.

