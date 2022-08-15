BABY KAJAL, a suspense, thriller and horror film, will be released on August 26

This movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie’s trailer has been released. Zee Music has acquired the music rights.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Suspense, thriller and horror films are currently popular with audiences. Keeping the audience in mind, Baby Kajal’s film in this genre will be released simultaneously in three languages. Let us tell you that this film is called Kanmani Paappa in Tamil and Telugu and Baby Kajal in Hindi.

The first look poster of Kanmani Pappa was released by the famous Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, and it quickly went viral on social media. The trailer for this film has also been released, and it has received much attention on YouTube. It has three songs, and among them, the song “Nanhi Pari…” is liked by huge audiences.

This film is made under the banner of SMS Pictures. The film’s producer is Sundar G, and the producer partner is Rajendra Prasad; the director is Manimaran. Its music is composed by Sri Sai Dev V, Cameraman M A Rajadurai, Editor Cumbum Moorty. The main cast of this film is Thaman Kumar (Hero), Baby Manshvi, Miasree (Heroine), Singam Puli, Kottachi, and Lawrence (Shivam Villain).

Thaman Kumar (Hero) has worked in over ten Tamil films. Miasree (Heroine) has appeared in over 5 Tamil and Malayalam films. Baby Manashvi is a famous child actor in the South Industry. Shivam has also appeared in ten Tamil movies. This is the director’s first feature film. The film was shot over the course of 45 days in Chennai and Kodaikanal.

The film’s plot revolves around a baby girl named Kanmani and her family. This family purchased a haunted bungalow without realising the danger that awaited them. Those who lived in the bungalow did not survive; they all died, and this family arrived at the bungalow unaware of this. Things that are mysterious and paranormal started to happen gradually. This family began to battle evil. Will this family triumph over evil? Will they come out alive? Or will they all perish? To know this, you must watch the film.

Link to the video https://youtu.be/BuYZN0JuIXE

