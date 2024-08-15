Baid Finserv's Reports a Total Income of Rs 19.35 Cr with EBITDA margin of 58.49 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Baid Finserv Limited, (BSE - 511724, NSE -BAIDFIN), is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the vehicle and MSME loan verticals has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY25.

Q1 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 19.35 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 11.32 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 58.49%

* Net Profit of Rs 3.12 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 16.12%

* EPS of Rs 0.26

Key Highlights for Q1 FY25

* The company expanded its branch network to 52, adding a new branch in Jodhpur, Pali, Osian, Balesarin the state of Rajasthan

* Total active customers in Q1 FY25 reached 7,270.

* Total AUM in Q1 FY25 reached to Rs 374.70 Cr, a 19.59 % increase from the Q1 FY24

* In Q1 FY25, vehicle loans contributed 22.15% and MSME loans 77.85% to the total AUM.

Commenting on the performance, Aman Baid Whole Time Director, Baid Finserv Limited said,"We are pleased to report progress in our revenue this quarter, reflecting growth in our AUM and a continued increase in our customer base. This positive momentum has been driven by the expansion of our branch network in Rajasthan, where new branches have strengthened our presence in key markets. Our loan portfolio continues to perform well, with MSME and vehicle loans serving as the primary contributors to our overall performance.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining a balanced revenue mix between MSME and vehicle loans, ensuring a diversified and resilient portfolio. This strategic balance will enable us to capitalize on growth opportunities across multiple sectors while mitigating risks associated with market fluctuations.

The Union Budget's emphasis on financial inclusion and infrastructure development provides a favourable opportunities. The focus on rural and semi-urban infrastructure enhances our ability to expand in these regions, while the push for green mobility supports our strategic move into electric vehicle financing. We are well-positioned to leverage these opportunities, advancing our mission to create long-term value for our stakeholders and drive sustainable growth."

Highlights for Q1 FY25 (April 2024 - June 2024)

Dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.10 per equity share (5% of the face value of Rs 2 each) for FY23-24.

Increase in Promoter's Stake

Aman Baid, Whole Time Director at Baid Finserv Limited, increased his stake in the company by acquiring 327,500 equity shares in Q1 FY25, raising his ownership to 3.82%.

