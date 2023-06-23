Bajaj Allianz General Insurance wins the Prestigious Best Customer Experience and Servicing Platform in partnership with BUSINESSNEXT

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the largest private insurers in India today announced that it has won 'Best Customer Experience and Servicing Platform' at the 4th ELETS BFSI Game Changer Summit 2023, in Goa. The project implementation, in partnership with BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, was declared the winner amongst 150+entries. The closed-door jury-based award evaluation approach recognised the project CRMNEXT implementation for catering to 400+ Service Request Types, covering all physical and digital channels and mapped across 100+ integration Touchpoints. The theme of the event was 'Decoding New Disruptions & Technologies for a Better Tomorrow' and witnessed a footfall of 100+ top C-suite leaders and decision-makers.

On this occasion, K V Dipu, Senior President & Head-Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, "Strong focus on customer centricity is our business motto and we consistently aim to deliver superior value with an excellent and caring experience for the customer. CRMNEXT platform has proven to be a great enabler in this endeavour. With its strong integration capabilities, Easy Renewals Management, and faster Retail Web Sales Management we have been able to take our service to the next level by providing the best customer experience at every touchpoint. "

Sharing his thoughts, Bidhan Choudhary, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT said, "The award underlines our mutual commitment towards enabling customer delight. It highlights our technology leadership in delivering continuous unified customer experience across multi-channel. I thank the team for their efforts that has made us a robust technology partner delivering exemplary business impact through the ever-changing frontiers of the insurance sector."

The award recognizes the relationship between a financial institution with its strategic IT service provider and honours the innovations that are revolutionising the BFSI industry. Reputed to be the biggest residential event of BFSI leaders, the exclusive 3-day event from June 9th - 11th addressed the dual challenge of managing the present while preparing for future innovations.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is India's leading private general insurance company. Bajaj Allianz is a joint venture between Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's most diversified non-bank financial institution, and Allianz SE, the world's leading insurer and largest asset manager. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers general insurance products such as motor insurance, home insurance, health insurance as well as other unique insurance plans such as pet dog insurance, wedding insurance, event insurance, and film insurance. The Company began its operations in 2001 and has been constantly expanding its operations to be close to its customers. Today, it has a pan-India presence in close to 1,000 towns and cities. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has received the issuer rating of [ICRA]AAA from ICRA Limited. This rating indicates the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.businessnext.com.

