Bajaj Allianz Life's Term and Par Plans Recognized as Products of the Year

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, won big with three prestigious recognitions at the 16th Edition of Product of the Year (POY). Three products from the Company's diverse product portfolio have been recognized for their excellence and consumer appeal. The recognized products are:

* Bajaj Allianz Life ACE has been voted Product of the Year in the Life Insurance - Savings Plan category.

This unique product allows customers to start receiving income as early as the second month after paying their premium. It also offers flexibility to choose the level of income and maturity benefits according to individual financial goals. Moreover, women policyholders enjoy an additional 2% income.

* Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch has been voted Product of the Year in the Life Insurance - Term Plan category.

This product is one of India's most comprehensive term plans, offering complimentary Health Management Services for everyone, with a special focus on women's health care. These services provide quick access to medical consultations, helping customers achieve their health goals within a single product. With three variants to choose from, this value-packed plan comes at an affordable premium and includes a Return of Premium option. It also offers an early exit option at age 60.

* Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan II Sub 8 HbA1c, has been voted Product of the Year Life Insurance - Term Plan for Diabetics category.

India's first term plan exclusively for diabetics offers comprehensive coverage tailored for individuals with Type 2 diabetes (individuals whose HbA1c is up to 8 per cent) and pre-diabetics. It also includes Health Management Services, offering access to annual HbA1c tests, medical consultations, health coaching, and more.

Commenting on the recognition, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, "We are constantly innovating and delivering towards ensuring consumers have the most value-packed life insurance products to meet their long-term needs. We have been effective at introducing products with unique features that make them one-of-their-kind, and successfully set a new trend within the industry. Customers of financial products have evolved, and we are in a journey to meet their needs in a manner that is most suitable to them. These customer-voted recognitions cement our belief in our approach, and inspire us to continue to deliver in every aspect towards becoming India's preferred Life Goals enablers."

Product of the Year is globally recognized as the world's largest consumer-voted recognition for product innovation. Operating in over 40 countries, it celebrates excellence in consumer products and services. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's triple win this year reaffirms its position as one of the leading life insurance players in the Indian life insurance market and highlights the Company's success in meeting and exceeding customer needs and expectations.

