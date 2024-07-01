Bajaj auto 2-wheeler sales up 7 pc in June, commercial vehicle exports surge 16 pc (YoY)

New Delhi [India], July 1: The domestic two-wheeler sales of Bajaj Auto increased by 7 per cent in June 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year.

However, the company faced a decline in its total sales when compared to the May 2024 sales.

The company sold 1,77,207 units in June 2024 which is a 7 per cent increase in sales as compared to the 1,66,292 units in June 2023.

The company sold a total of 3,03,646 two-wheelers in June 2024 including exports, a minor decrease from the 3,05,482 units sold in May 2024.

The export figures for the company also showed a downward trend. Bajaj Auto exported 1,26,439 vehicles in June 2024, which represents a slight decline of 1 per cent from the 1,27,357 units exported in June 2023. This decline in exports contributed to the overall drop in total sales.

In May 2024, the company recorded a minor drop in two-wheeler sales at 3,05,482 units, from the 3,07,696 units sold in May 2023, reflecting a decline of 1 per cent

But, despite the downturn in two-wheeler sales, Bajaj Auto experienced good performance in its commercial vehicle segment. The total sales of commercial vehicles, including exports, saw a significant increase of 16 per cent in June 2024 compared to the previous year.

The company sold 54,831 units in June 2024, a notable rise from the 47,332 units sold in June 2023. This growth can be attributed to the strong demand in the commercial vehicle sector, which helped offset some of the declines seen in the two-wheeler segment.

Overall, while Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler market showed positive growth in June 2024, the company faced challenges in its export markets and in maintaining the momentum from the previous month.

At the time of filing this story the share of the company on the National Stock Exchange was up Rs 104, at Rs 9603 per share.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor